Pixies Announce Live in Brixton Vinyl and CD Box Set

Containing recordings from a June 2004 run of four reunion shows at O2 Brixton Academy

pixies live in brixton 2004 reunion shows cd vinyl box set
Pixies at Brixton Academy in 2004, photo by Steve Forrest
November 3, 2021 | 12:10pm ET

    Pixies have announced Live in Brixton, an expansive box set containing recordings from their June 2004 reunion shows in London due out January 28th, 2022.

    The historic four-night run at O2 Brixton Academy marked the return of the alt rock icons from an 11-year hiatus. Each set saw the Pixies playing material from their landmark albums Doolittle and Surfer Rosa, key song and rarities, and covers of Peter Ivers’ “In Heaven” (from David Lynch’s Eraserhead) and The Jesus and Mary Chain’s “Head On.”

    “It was an amazing reception, I guess they had missed us over all those years,” guitarist Joey Santiago remembered about the shows in a statement. “I particularly remember getting word that the balcony was swaying, and seeing that the crowd didn’t want to leave long after we had finished the show.”

    Drummer David Lovering added, “Having played there in the past, the Brixton Academy was a familiar venue and the shows were a fantastic experience. When I opened with my Scientific Phenomenalist show, I was a Pixie opening for Pixies. I could do no wrong. But, I did! It was an absolute thrill, though, to present it there. All in all music or magic, the audiences were very kind and receptive and made it a joy to play.”

    Newly mastered by Phil Kinrade at Alchemy Mastering, Live In Brixton will be released on both vinyl and CD formats, each of which consists of eight discs. Limited to 2,000 copies sold, the vinyl set is pressed on heavyweight 180-gram wax, with each show split between two colored LPs. It’s enclosed in a deluxe slipcase box using silver foil to depict Brixton Academy itself. There will also be a limited edition “splattered” vinyl box set exclusive to independent retailers.

    All formats include a 24-page booklet featuring photographs and new artwork, as well as memories and paraphernalia from fans who were in attendance at the shows. Pre-orders are ongoing.

    Check out a photo of Pixies’ Live in Brixton vinyl box set below, followed by the artwork and tracklist.

    pixies live in brixton 2004 vinyl box set

    Live in Brixton Box Artwork:

    pixies live in brixton 2004 cd vinyl box set artwork

    Live in Brixton Box Tracklist:
    June 2nd, 2004: LP 1 and 2
    Side A:
    01. Winterlong
    02. Nimrod’s Son
    03. The Holiday Song
    04. Here Comes Your Man
    05. Vamos

    Side B:
    01. In Heaven
    02. Wave of Mutilation (UK Surf)
    03. I Bleed
    04. Monkey Gone to Heaven
    05. Bone Machine
    06. Velouria
    07. Dead

    Side C:
    01. No. 13 Baby
    02. Subbacultcha
    03. Gouge Away
    04. Caribou
    05. Hey
    06. Cactus
    07. River Euphrates

    Side D:
    01. Debaser
    02. Broken Face
    03. Something Against You
    04. Tame
    05. Gigantic
    06. Wave of Mutilation
    07. Into the White

    June 3rd, 2004: LP 3 and 4
    Side A:
    01. La La Love You
    02. Ed Is Dead
    03. Here Comes Your Man
    04. Wave of Mutilation (UK Surf)
    05. Crackity Jones
    06. Isla De Encanta
    07. Something Against You
    08. Broken Face
    09. Mr. Grieves

    Side B:
    01. Hey
    02. Is She Weird
    03. Gouge Away
    04. Tame
    05. Debaser
    06. Bone Machine
    07. Levitate Me
    08. Monkey Gone to Heaven

    Side C:
    01. Velouria
    02. I Bleed
    03. Gigantic
    04. Nimrod’s Son
    05. Vamos
    06. Where Is My Mind?

    Side D:
    01. U-Mass
    02. Wave of Mutilation
    03. No. 13 Baby
    04. Caribou
    05. Cactus
    06. Into the White

    June 4th, 2004: LP 5 and 6
    Side A:
    01. Bone Machine
    02. Crackity Jones
    03. River Euphrates
    04. Wave of Mutilation
    05. Monkey Gone to Heaven
    06. I Bleed
    07. Caribou
    08. Cactus

    Side B:
    01. Broken Face
    02. Something Against You
    03. Isla De Encanta
    04. Hey
    05. No. 13 Baby
    06. Dead
    07. U-Mass
    08. Gigantic

    Side C:
    01. Velouria
    02. Ed Is Dead
    03. In Heaven
    04. Where Is My Mind?
    05. Mr. Grieves
    06. Here Comes Your Man
    07. The Holiday Song

    Side D:
    01. Vamos
    02. Into the White
    03. Gouge Away
    04. Debaser
    05. Tame
    06. Planet of Sound

    June 5th, 2004: LP 7 and 8
    Side A:
    01. Head On
    02. U-Mass
    03. Monkey Gone to Heaven
    04. Cactus
    05. Caribou
    06. No. 13 Baby
    07. Broken Face
    08. Crackity Jones

    Side B:
    01. Isla De Encanta
    02. Something Against You
    03. Hey
    04. Mr. Grieves
    05. I Bleed
    06. Velouria
    07. Dead

    Side C:
    01. Gouge Away
    02. Tame
    03. Gigantic
    04. River Euphrates
    05. Debaser
    06. Wave of Mutilation
    07. In Heaven
    08. Wave of Mutilation (UK Surf)

    Side D:
    01. Where Is My Mind?
    02. Blown Away
    03. Here Comes Your Man
    04. The Holiday Song
    05. Vamos

