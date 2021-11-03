Pixies Announce Live in Brixton Vinyl and CD Box Set

Pixies have announced Live in Brixton, an expansive box set containing recordings from their June 2004 reunion shows in London due out January 28th, 2022.
The historic four-night run at O2 Brixton Academy marked the return of the alt rock icons from an 11-year hiatus. Each set saw the Pixies playing material from their landmark albums Doolittle and Surfer Rosa, key song and rarities, and covers of Peter Ivers’ “In Heaven” (from David Lynch’s Eraserhead) and The Jesus and Mary Chain’s “Head On.”
“It was an amazing reception, I guess they had missed us over all those years,” guitarist Joey Santiago remembered about the shows in a statement. “I particularly remember getting word that the balcony was swaying, and seeing that the crowd didn’t want to leave long after we had finished the show.”
Drummer David Lovering added, “Having played there in the past, the Brixton Academy was a familiar venue and the shows were a fantastic experience. When I opened with my Scientific Phenomenalist show, I was a Pixie opening for Pixies. I could do no wrong. But, I did! It was an absolute thrill, though, to present it there. All in all music or magic, the audiences were very kind and receptive and made it a joy to play.”
Newly mastered by Phil Kinrade at Alchemy Mastering, Live In Brixton will be released on both vinyl and CD formats, each of which consists of eight discs. Limited to 2,000 copies sold, the vinyl set is pressed on heavyweight 180-gram wax, with each show split between two colored LPs. It’s enclosed in a deluxe slipcase box using silver foil to depict Brixton Academy itself. There will also be a limited edition “splattered” vinyl box set exclusive to independent retailers.
All formats include a 24-page booklet featuring photographs and new artwork, as well as memories and paraphernalia from fans who were in attendance at the shows. Pre-orders are ongoing.
Check out a photo of Pixies’ Live in Brixton vinyl box set below, followed by the artwork and tracklist.
Live in Brixton Box Artwork:
Live in Brixton Box Tracklist:
June 2nd, 2004: LP 1 and 2
Side A:
01. Winterlong
02. Nimrod’s Son
03. The Holiday Song
04. Here Comes Your Man
05. Vamos
Side B:
01. In Heaven
02. Wave of Mutilation (UK Surf)
03. I Bleed
04. Monkey Gone to Heaven
05. Bone Machine
06. Velouria
07. Dead
Side C:
01. No. 13 Baby
02. Subbacultcha
03. Gouge Away
04. Caribou
05. Hey
06. Cactus
07. River Euphrates
Side D:
01. Debaser
02. Broken Face
03. Something Against You
04. Tame
05. Gigantic
06. Wave of Mutilation
07. Into the White
June 3rd, 2004: LP 3 and 4
Side A:
01. La La Love You
02. Ed Is Dead
03. Here Comes Your Man
04. Wave of Mutilation (UK Surf)
05. Crackity Jones
06. Isla De Encanta
07. Something Against You
08. Broken Face
09. Mr. Grieves
Side B:
01. Hey
02. Is She Weird
03. Gouge Away
04. Tame
05. Debaser
06. Bone Machine
07. Levitate Me
08. Monkey Gone to Heaven
Side C:
01. Velouria
02. I Bleed
03. Gigantic
04. Nimrod’s Son
05. Vamos
06. Where Is My Mind?
Side D:
01. U-Mass
02. Wave of Mutilation
03. No. 13 Baby
04. Caribou
05. Cactus
06. Into the White
June 4th, 2004: LP 5 and 6
Side A:
01. Bone Machine
02. Crackity Jones
03. River Euphrates
04. Wave of Mutilation
05. Monkey Gone to Heaven
06. I Bleed
07. Caribou
08. Cactus
Side B:
01. Broken Face
02. Something Against You
03. Isla De Encanta
04. Hey
05. No. 13 Baby
06. Dead
07. U-Mass
08. Gigantic
Side C:
01. Velouria
02. Ed Is Dead
03. In Heaven
04. Where Is My Mind?
05. Mr. Grieves
06. Here Comes Your Man
07. The Holiday Song
Side D:
01. Vamos
02. Into the White
03. Gouge Away
04. Debaser
05. Tame
06. Planet of Sound
June 5th, 2004: LP 7 and 8
Side A:
01. Head On
02. U-Mass
03. Monkey Gone to Heaven
04. Cactus
05. Caribou
06. No. 13 Baby
07. Broken Face
08. Crackity Jones
Side B:
01. Isla De Encanta
02. Something Against You
03. Hey
04. Mr. Grieves
05. I Bleed
06. Velouria
07. Dead
Side C:
01. Gouge Away
02. Tame
03. Gigantic
04. River Euphrates
05. Debaser
06. Wave of Mutilation
07. In Heaven
08. Wave of Mutilation (UK Surf)
Side D:
01. Where Is My Mind?
02. Blown Away
03. Here Comes Your Man
04. The Holiday Song
05. Vamos