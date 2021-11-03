Pixies Announce Live in Brixton Vinyl and CD Box Set

Pixies have announced Live in Brixton, an expansive box set containing recordings from their June 2004 reunion shows in London due out January 28th, 2022.

The historic four-night run at O2 Brixton Academy marked the return of the alt rock icons from an 11-year hiatus. Each set saw the Pixies playing material from their landmark albums Doolittle and Surfer Rosa, key song and rarities, and covers of Peter Ivers’ “In Heaven” (from David Lynch’s Eraserhead) and The Jesus and Mary Chain’s “Head On.”

“It was an amazing reception, I guess they had missed us over all those years,” guitarist Joey Santiago remembered about the shows in a statement. “I particularly remember getting word that the balcony was swaying, and seeing that the crowd didn’t want to leave long after we had finished the show.”

Drummer David Lovering added, “Having played there in the past, the Brixton Academy was a familiar venue and the shows were a fantastic experience. When I opened with my Scientific Phenomenalist show, I was a Pixie opening for Pixies. I could do no wrong. But, I did! It was an absolute thrill, though, to present it there. All in all music or magic, the audiences were very kind and receptive and made it a joy to play.”

Newly mastered by Phil Kinrade at Alchemy Mastering, Live In Brixton will be released on both vinyl and CD formats, each of which consists of eight discs. Limited to 2,000 copies sold, the vinyl set is pressed on heavyweight 180-gram wax, with each show split between two colored LPs. It’s enclosed in a deluxe slipcase box using silver foil to depict Brixton Academy itself. There will also be a limited edition “splattered” vinyl box set exclusive to independent retailers.

All formats include a 24-page booklet featuring photographs and new artwork, as well as memories and paraphernalia from fans who were in attendance at the shows. Pre-orders are ongoing.

Check out a photo of Pixies’ Live in Brixton vinyl box set below, followed by the artwork and tracklist.

Live in Brixton Box Artwork:

Live in Brixton Box Tracklist:

June 2nd, 2004: LP 1 and 2

Side A:

01. Winterlong

02. Nimrod’s Son

03. The Holiday Song

04. Here Comes Your Man

05. Vamos

Side B:

01. In Heaven

02. Wave of Mutilation (UK Surf)

03. I Bleed

04. Monkey Gone to Heaven

05. Bone Machine

06. Velouria

07. Dead

Side C:

01. No. 13 Baby

02. Subbacultcha

03. Gouge Away

04. Caribou

05. Hey

06. Cactus

07. River Euphrates

Side D:

01. Debaser

02. Broken Face

03. Something Against You

04. Tame

05. Gigantic

06. Wave of Mutilation

07. Into the White

June 3rd, 2004: LP 3 and 4

Side A:

01. La La Love You

02. Ed Is Dead

03. Here Comes Your Man

04. Wave of Mutilation (UK Surf)

05. Crackity Jones

06. Isla De Encanta

07. Something Against You

08. Broken Face

09. Mr. Grieves

Side B:

01. Hey

02. Is She Weird

03. Gouge Away

04. Tame

05. Debaser

06. Bone Machine

07. Levitate Me

08. Monkey Gone to Heaven

Side C:

01. Velouria

02. I Bleed

03. Gigantic

04. Nimrod’s Son

05. Vamos

06. Where Is My Mind?

Side D:

01. U-Mass

02. Wave of Mutilation

03. No. 13 Baby

04. Caribou

05. Cactus

06. Into the White

June 4th, 2004: LP 5 and 6

Side A:

01. Bone Machine

02. Crackity Jones

03. River Euphrates

04. Wave of Mutilation

05. Monkey Gone to Heaven

06. I Bleed

07. Caribou

08. Cactus

Side B:

01. Broken Face

02. Something Against You

03. Isla De Encanta

04. Hey

05. No. 13 Baby

06. Dead

07. U-Mass

08. Gigantic

Side C:

01. Velouria

02. Ed Is Dead

03. In Heaven

04. Where Is My Mind?

05. Mr. Grieves

06. Here Comes Your Man

07. The Holiday Song

Side D:

01. Vamos

02. Into the White

03. Gouge Away

04. Debaser

05. Tame

06. Planet of Sound

June 5th, 2004: LP 7 and 8

Side A:

01. Head On

02. U-Mass

03. Monkey Gone to Heaven

04. Cactus

05. Caribou

06. No. 13 Baby

07. Broken Face

08. Crackity Jones

Side B:

01. Isla De Encanta

02. Something Against You

03. Hey

04. Mr. Grieves

05. I Bleed

06. Velouria

07. Dead

Side C:

01. Gouge Away

02. Tame

03. Gigantic

04. River Euphrates

05. Debaser

06. Wave of Mutilation

07. In Heaven

08. Wave of Mutilation (UK Surf)

Side D:

01. Where Is My Mind?

02. Blown Away

03. Here Comes Your Man

04. The Holiday Song

05. Vamos