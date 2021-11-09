Menu
Placebo Announce New Album Never Let Me Go, Share “Surrounded by Spies”: Stream

The English rockers' first album in nine years is out in March

placebo never let me go new album surrounded by spies single stream
Placebo, photo by Mads Perch
November 9, 2021 | 1:49pm ET

    Placebo have announced their new album, Never Let Me Go, out March 25th via Rise Records. The band has also shared the record’s second single, “Surrounded by Spies.” Stream the track below.

    Never Let Me Go follows 2013’s Loud Like Love, marking the English rockers’ first album in nine years. Whereas the previous single “Beautiful James” buzzed with lighthearted synths, “Surrounded by Spies” offers a look at the darker side of the album. Ominous piano chimes over glitchy percussion as singer Brian Molko buckles under our modern surveillance state. “I gave my heart, now I want it back,” he repeats.

    “I began writing the lyrics when I discovered my neighbors were spying on me on behalf of parties with a nefarious agenda,” Molko explained in a statement. “I then began to ponder the countless ways in which our privacy has been eroded and stolen since the introduction of worldwide CCTV cameras that now employ racist facial recognition technologies; the rise of the internet and the cellphone, which has turned practically every user into a paparazzo and spectators in their own lives, and how we have mostly all offered up personal information to enormous multinationals whose sole intent is to exploit us.”

    Related Video

    Pre-order Never Let Me Go here, and stream “Surrounded by Spies” below. Before the record comes out, Placebo is hitting the road this fall on a tour of the UK — grab your tickets through Ticketmaster.

    Placebo returned in September with the aforementioned “Beautiful James.” Before that, they released the Life’s What You Make It EP in 2016, which featured the single “Jesus’ Son.”

    Never Let Me Go Artwork:

    placebo never let me go new album artwork

    Never Let Me Go Tracklist:
    01. Forever Chemicals
    02. Beautiful James
    03. Hugz
    04. Happy Birthday in the Sky
    05. The Prodigal
    06. Surrounded by Spies
    07. Try Better Next Time
    08. Sad White Reggae
    09. Twin Demons
    10. Chemtrails
    11. This is What You Wanted
    12. Went Missing
    13. Fix Yourself

