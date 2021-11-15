Charges That Polo G Assaulted a Police Officer Confirmed to Be Bullshit, Dropped

Charges that Polo G assaulted a police officer have been dropped, TMZ and Pitchfork report. The rapper was arrested in Miami over the summer under unusual circumstances, and now two felony charges have been withdrawn due to insufficient evidence, which is a funny way of saying that the cops lied.

Following a June release party for his album Hall of Fame, Polo G and his 16-year-old brother were being driven in a private car when they realized they were being followed. In a video uploaded to Instagram, the pair’s mother, Stacia Mac, said, “My kids called me in a frenzy saying the police are behind them, 20 cars behind them,” adding, “They stopped them because they were driving while Black.” Law enforcement officials have yet to offer their reason for pulling Polo G over.

What followed was disputed by both the Chicago rapper and Miami police, but after a tense interaction, Polo G was arrested and booked into the Guilford Knight Correctional Center. He was subsequently charged with battering a police officer and threatening a public servant, which are both felonies, as well as misdemeanor criminal mischief. All three of those charges have been dropped due to insufficient evidence. Notably, police in Miami are supposed to wear body cameras, though some do not, so if Polo G actually committed the assault, and the cops weren’t doing anything wrong, they could have easily provided proof.

Polo G still faces two misdemeanor charges of resisting an officer without violence. His attorney, Bradford Cohen, told TMZ that once the rapper completes an anger management class, those charges will also be dropped. Consequence has reached out to his representatives for comment.

Polo G is currently on tour, and recently performed at Rolling Loud and Day N Vegas. Tickets are available here.