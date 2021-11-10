Pom Pom Squad Share New Song “Until It Stops” Produced by illuminati hotties: Stream

Mia Berrin’s rock project Pom Pom Squad has shared the new song “Until It Stops,” produced by Sarah Tudzin of illuminati hotties.

This Spotify Singles release was recorded at the famed Electric Lady Studios in New York. Here, Berrin finds herself regretting attending a party, as she sings, “I told myself I’d be asleep/ I should’ve been in bed by three/ I’m wide awake/ Sailing/ A little drunk/ Wearing/ A dress too tight for me to breath.”

In a statement, she said, “‘Until it Stops’ is my version of a drinking song. I’m not much of a partier but I’m in my early 20s so whenever I turn down an invite to go out I go through an internal dialogue wondering if I’m missing my youth. Then, when I actually do go out, I get uncomfortable and then I drink too much and put my foot in my mouth and go home with all my makeup under my eyes. At the time I wrote this I was thinking about those super sugary club songs of the 2000s that always seemed to mention dancing and death in the same line– there is this strange morbid connection between partying and mortality.”

Tudzin added, “Working with Pom Pom Squad is such a pleasure — Mia is so full of fantastic ideas that all point toward building a cohesive universe. Her art & self-expression are unparalleled — when it’s time to hit the studio we have all the time in the world to play with production & recording tricks to best execute her vision.” Check out “Until It Stops” below.

Tudzin produced Pom Pom Squad’s excellent debut album, Death of a Cheerleader, earlier this year. Pom Pom Pom Squad was our June Artist of the Month, and illuminati hotties’ followed as our September Artist of the Month for the great new album Let Me Do One More. Both acts will tour together in 2022, and tickets are available through Ticketmaster.

