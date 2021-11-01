Porcupine Tree Announce New Album CLOSURE/CONTINUATION, Share “Harridan”: Stream

English prog rockers Porcupine Tree have announced their new album CLOSURE/CONTINUATION, out June 24th, 2022 via Music for Nations/Megaforce Records. Marking the band’s first new music in more than a dozen years, it’s preceded by the lead single “Harridan.”

Now comprised of Steven Wilson, Richard Barbieri, and Gavin Harrison, Porcupine Tree last released the Grammy-nominated The Incident in 2009. They went on hiatus following their biggest live show to date at the Royal Albert Hall in October 2010.

In a press statement, the group explained they first started working on songs appearing on the new album shortly after dropping The Incident:

“‘Harridan’ and a few of the other new songs have been in play since shortly after the release of The Incident. They initially lived on a hard drive in a slowly growing computer file marked PT2012, later renamed PT2015, PT2018, and so on. There were times when we even forgot they were there, and times when they nagged us to finish them to see where they would take us. Listening to the finished pieces, it was clear that this wasn’t like any of our work outside of the band — the combined DNA of the people behind the music meant these tracks were forming what was undeniably, unmistakably, obviously a Porcupine Tree record. You’ll hear all of that DNA flowing right through ‘Harridan.'”

CLOSURE/CONTINUATION will be available on standard CD, white cassette, and several 2xLP vinyl variants: standard black, white, and transparent blue. Fans will also be able to purchase a limited audiophile deluxe edition with three bonus tracks on clear vinyl and CD. Pre-orders for the album are ongoing.

With a runtime of eight minutes, “Harridan” finds Porcupine Tree ruminating on death with lyrics like, “When we bite the dust/ We will hide our cuts from the world/ When you’re in the dirt/ You don’t show your hurt to the world.” Stream it below, followed by the album artwork.

Next year Porcupine Tree will embark on a tour in support of CLOSURE/CONTINUATION. Check out the currently scheduled European dates below and pick up tickets starting on Friday, November 5th at 10:00 a.m. local time at Ticketmaster. Stay tuned for North American dates.

CLOSURE/CONTINUATION Artwork:

Porcupine Tree 2022 Tour Dates:

10/21 – Berlin, DE @ Max Schmelinghalle

10/23 – Vienna, AU @ Gasometer

10/24 – Milan, IT @ Forum

10/27 – Stockholm, SW @ Globe

10/28 – Copenhagen, DK @ Falkoner Theatre

10/30 – Katowice, PO @ Spodek Hall

11/02 – Paris, FR @ Le Zenith

11/04 – Stuttgart, DE @ Porsche Arena

11/06 – Oberhausen, DE @ KP Arena

11/07 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggodome

11/09 – Zurich, CH @ Halle 622

11/11 – London, UK @ SSE Arena, Wembley

