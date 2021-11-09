Menu
Post Malone Replaces Travis Scott as Day N Vegas Festival Headliner

Following Scott's deadly Astroworld Festival performance last Friday night

Travis Scott (photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images) and Post Malone (photo by Jen Vesp)
November 9, 2021 | 10:38am ET

    Day N Vegas Festival has tapped Post Malone to replace Travis Scott as a headliner for this weekend’s event. “Travis Scott will no longer be performing at Day N Vegas,” the festival’s organizers posted on social media in the late night on Monday (November 8th).

    The statement continued, “The security and safety of all attending Day N Vegas has been and is always top priority in our festival planning. We continue to work hand in hand with law enforcement, medical personnel and public safety agencies on our protocols for the weekend.”

    Less than 15 minutes later, the official Day N Vegas account announced Post Malone would be Scott’s replacement. Check out both tweets below.

    Other headliners for Day N Vegas include Kendrick Lamar — who will be making his only performance of 2021 — on Friday night and Tyler, the Creator on Sunday. The stacked lineup also includes Lil Baby, Doja Cat, SZA, Freddie Gibbs, Roddy Ricch, Lil Uzi Vert, Polo G, and many more.

    Scott was originally slated to headline the second night of the festival, but had reportedly pulled out following his own Astroworld Festival performance last Friday night, which left left eight people dead and hundreds injured. In a statement released on Monday, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner revealed he had met with the rapper ahead of his set to express his concerns over the safety of the event.

    Travis Scott at Astroworld 2021
    Travis Scott Has Long History of Encouraging Reckless Behavior at His Concerts

    Finner’s statement followed a New York Times report detailing the city’s concerns about Astroworld, which originated from incidents at past editions of the festival involving unruly crowd behavior — often spurred on by Scott himself.

    In a video statement released Saturday, Scott said he was not aware of the severity of the situation until after he finished performing.

    Scott announced on Monday that he would cover the funeral costs for the eight Astroworld victims, and also offered free counseling for those impacted by the tragedy. The gesture came amid an onslaught of lawsuits filed by survivors.

    On Monday evening, Drake, who appeared as a special guest during Scott’s performance, weighed in on the tragedy and expressed his condolences for the families and friends of those who lost their lives. See his statement via Instagram below.

