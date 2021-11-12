Menu
Predator Prequel Prey to Hit Hulu in Summer 2022

The Comanche Nation battles aliens in the fifth Predator film

Prey (20th Century Studios)
November 12, 2021 | 5:19pm ET

    The alien-themed Predator franchise is adding a fifth film — set 300 years in the past. Prey, the Predator prequel, will stream on Hulu next summer.

    News of the latest Predator film broke roughly a year ago, with word that Patrick Aison (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Kingdom, Wayward Pines) was set to write the screenplay, but the plot of the latest installment remained under wraps until recently. Today, during the Disney+ Day promotional event, we finally got more information about the film, which comes just a few years after Shane Black‘s disappointing 2018 installment The Predator

    The original Predator premiered in 1987, but its prequel takes place way before Arnold Schwarzenegger battled the alien race. Prey stars Amber Midthunder as Naru, a member of the Comanche Nation who attempts to protect her tribe from the infamous extraterrestrials. According to Disney, Naru wants to “prove her worth as a warrior,” and “certainly gets her chance when she comes face to face with the most dangerous hunter of all, the other-worldly predator.”

    Dan Trachtenberg (10 Cloverfield Lane) has been announced as director of the 20th Century Studios film, while Jhane Myers has been credited as producer. It’s unclear whether the prequel will play in theaters, but it will stream on Disney+ under the Star brand in international markets.

    Midthunder, an indigenous woman herself, is no stranger to sci-fi: she was a series regular in FX’s Legion and The CW’s Roswell, New Mexico. Here’s hoping she (and this new spin on the story) reinvigorates this decades-old franchise.

