Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Producer Adapting Rape Memoir Realizes Story Doesn’t Make Sense, Helps Clear Man’s Name

Executive Producer Timothy Mucciante hired a private investigator to help exonerate Anthony J. Broadwater

producer helps clear man's name rape memoir alice sebold broadwater lucky the lovely bones
Anthony J. Broadwater, image via YouTube
Advertisement
Advertisement
November 24, 2021 | 1:24pm ET

    Timothy Mucciante was executive producing a film adaptation of Lucky, Alice Sebold’s 1999 memoir about being beaten and raped in 1981, when he noticed several issues with the subsequent trial that led to the conviction of Anthony J. Broadwater. Mucciante became so convinced that an injustice had occurred that he dropped out of the movie this past June, hired a private investigator, and turned over the findings to Broadwater’s lawyer. On Monday, as the New York Times reports, Broadwater was finally exonerated of the crime.

    Broadwater, now 61, was only 20 years old at the time of his arrest. He had returned home to Syracuse, New York from a stint in the Marines to spend time with his ill father. Throughout the trial, his father’s health worsened, and he died shortly after Broadwater arrived in prison. He was released in 1998, and has been trying for the last two decades to prove his innocence.

    The task was complicated by the publication of Sebold’s memoir in 1999, and again when her 2002 novel, The Lovely Bones, became an international bestseller. “On my two hands, I can count the people that allowed me to grace their homes and dinners, and I don’t get past 10,” he said. “That’s very traumatic to me.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Muccianti became involved after signing on to executive produce a film adaptation of Lucky. He noticed some discrepancies between the screenplay and the book, and as he looked deeper into Sebold’s memoir, he became concerned that law enforcement hadn’t done their due diligence.

    “I started having some doubts,” he said, “not about the story that Alice told about her assault, which was tragic, but the second part of her book about the trial, which didn’t hang together.”

    Sebold was raped in her freshman year at Syracuse University, and she notified campus police soon after the attack. She wrote that while she described the assailant’s features to the police, the resulting composite sketch didn’t resemble her memory.

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

jurassic world dominion prologue short film watch

Dinosaurs Rule the Earth in New Jurassic World: Dominion Prologue: Watch

November 23, 2021

will smith psychosomatic reaction too much sex orgasm gag vomit

Will Smith Developed "Psychosomatic Reaction" to Too Much Sex, Would "Vomit" After Orgasm

November 23, 2021

paul thomas anderson movies

Every Paul Thomas Anderson Movie, Ranked from Worst to Best

November 23, 2021

DC League of Super-Pets trailer

DC League of Super-Pets Trailer Shows Pups Helping Heroes During Ruff Times: Watch

November 23, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Producer Adapting Rape Memoir Realizes Story Doesn't Make Sense, Helps Clear Man's Name

Menu Shop Search Sale