Puscifer Release Recent Livestream Concerts as Soundtrack Albums: Stream

Puscifer have released their recent “Live at Arcosanti” and “Money $hot” livestreams as standalone soundtrack albums.

It’s the culmination of a strong album cycle for Puscifer, who followed their 2020 full-length album, Existential Reckoning, with a pair of cinematic livestream performances.

Without the ability to tour, Maynard James Keenan and company were forced to pivot toward the virtual concert format to support their latest album. “Live at Arcosanti” saw the band in an X-Files-esque desertscape, playing mostly the new record.

They followed that up with the elaborate “Billy D and The Hall of Feathered Serpents featuring Money $hot” performance. It celebrated the songs and aesthetics of the group’s 2015 Money $hot LP and was shot in Los Angeles’ historic Mayan Theater.

Fortunately, both are getting the live album treatment: The high fidelity sound was one of our favorite aspects of the “Arcosanti” concert.

The “Pusci-verse” continues to expand. The band has also just launched Puscifer TV, where you can purchase the aforementioned livestream shows. In addition, a moderated conversation with Maynard titled “A Curmudgeon’s Guide to Divine Collisions and Pythagorean Oenology” — recorded during his 2016 book tour — has also been released. All of the videos are now available to purchase via Vimeo.

Physical versions of both the concert videos and soundtrack albums will be announced soon. You can stream the live soundtracks for both “Live at Arcosanti” and “Billy D and The Hall of Feathered Serpents featuring Money $hot” below.

