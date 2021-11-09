QAnon Believers, Still Waiting in Dallas, Sing “Take Me Home, Country Roads” to JFK Jr.: Watch

Last week, hundreds of QAnon followers gathered in Dallas to witness the return of John F. Kennedy Jr., who is dead. When he failed to appear at Dealey Plaza, they waited for him at The Rolling Stones’ concert that night (“Rolling Stones? Rolling away the stone!” one Q influencer said), and when he once again stood them up, some of the attendees did something remarkable: they kept waiting. A few dozen are still congregated at Dealey Plaza, occasionally forming a circle to sing the strange psalm of this faith: John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads.”

As Steven Moncelli of Protean Magazine reported on Twitter, these true believers are replacing “West Virginia” with the words “Dealey Plaza,” to better distinguish their own needs from Mr. Denver’s. Monacelli noted that “some of them also replaced ‘mountain mama’ with ‘Dealey Plaza’ so I’m not sure how well they rehearsed this ahead of time.” Given the circumstances, it’s one of the more remarkable musical performances you’re likely to see, and you can check it out below.

While the JFK Jr. truthers represent a fringe minority within QAnon, the movement continues to grow. Last month, The Passion of the Christ actor Jim Caviezel spoke at a QAnon conference, quoting Braveheart and urging the crowd to fight “Lucifer.” And even some people who don’t believe that former President Trump is working against a blood-drinking, child-trafficking cabal of liberals still end up unwittingly giving Q credence. Demi Lovato recently became an ambassador for the platform Gaia, which, in addition to hosting yoga videos, has become a hub for QAnon influencers.

