R Kelly’s Cellmate Wrote a Comic Book About Hanging Out in Prison Together

You know what they say: If you find yourself in the midst of overwhelming personal upheaval, journal about it — or, in the case of R Kelly‘s cellmate, write a comic book about it. Brendan Hunt, the 37-year-old who’s spent the past few months incarcerated alongside the disgraced singer, has authored and illustrated a comic book depicting the pair’s day-to-day life together, the New York Daily News reports.

Aptly titling this endeavor Prison Comics, Hunt — who was convicted of threatening to kill government officials last April — filed the drawings in Brooklyn Federal Court as part of his formal request to have his sentence be time-served.

According to the comic, he and Kelly have spent their time in prison doing yoga, working out, and listening to music; namely, Kelly has evidently been introducing Hunt to his discography for the very first time. “I’m the greatest R&B star in human history! How can you not know of R Kelly?” the singer asks in the first slides, rattling off titles of his now-detestable hits like “Ignition.”

While the subject matter of Prison Comics is questionable — and we certainly don’t condone Hunt’s demands for civilians to “kill their senators” — we suppose channeling fury into art isn’t the worst-case scenario. Check out the comic for yourself below.

In September, Kelly was convicted with one count of racketeering rooted in alleged sexual exploitation of children, kidnapping, and forced labor, as well as eight counts of violating the Mann Act, a law that criminalizes transporting someone across state lines “with intent that such individual engage in prostitution, or in any sexual activity for which any person can be charged with a criminal offense.” He faces a possible sentence of a decade to life in prison, with the sentencing scheduled for May 4th. After the guilty verdict, Kelly was reportedly put on suicide watch.

A separate trial on child pornography and obstruction of justice charges is scheduled to begin in Chicago on August 1st. Kelly also faces state charges in Minnesota and Illinois.

