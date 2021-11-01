Menu
Radiohead Release Long Sought-After Studio Recording of “Follow Me Around”: Stream

Actor Guy Pearce stars in a companion video for the song

Radiohead 2000
Radiohead, photo by Tom Sheehan
November 1, 2021 | 12:28pm ET

    Radiohead have shared one of the more anticipated tracks featured on their new archival collection, KID A MNESIA. “Follow Me Around” is an OK Computer-era song that that has popped up in various forms since its initial composition in 1997, but today marks the first time a proper studio version has been released.

    To accompany the unvaulting of “Follow Me Around,” Radiohead have also premiered a video for the song starring actor Guy Pearce. Watch it below.

    Set for release on November 5th, KID A MNESIA is a new three-volume collection celebrating Radiohead’s landmark 2000 album Kid A and its equally impactful follow-up, 2001’s Amnesiac. Most excitingly, KID A MNESIA contains a third disc titled Kid Amnesiae, featuring unearthed material culled from the Kid A / Amnesiac sessions. The band previously previewed the collection by sharing “If You Say the Word.”

    Radiohead also recently made their full catalog — including several companion releases — available to stream and/or purchase on Bandcamp.

