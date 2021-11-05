Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Radiohead Release KID A MNESIA Collection with Unreleased Music: Stream

The three-volume release celebrates the band's landmark 2000 album Kid A and its equally impactful follow-up, 2001's Amnesiac.

Radiohead Kid A Mnesia
Advertisement
Advertisement
November 5, 2021 | 12:00am ET

    Radiohead have released KID A MNESIA, a new three-volume collection celebrating their landmark 2000 album Kid A and its equally impactful follow-up, 2001’s Amnesiac. Take a listen below via Apple Music or Spotify.

    Most excitingly, KID A MNESIA contains a third disc titled Kid Amnesiae, featuring unearthed material culled from the Kid A / Amnesiac sessions. Spanning 12 tracks in total, Kid Amnesiae is highlighted by a previously unheard song called “If You Say The Word” and an unreleased studio version of “Follow Me Around.” There are also alternate versions of songs like “The Morning Bell, “Pulk/Pull,” “Pyramid Song,” and “How to Disappear Completely.”

    KID A MNESIA is available in a variety of formats, including as a limited edition deluxe 3xLP cream vinyl set; as a record store exclusive 3xLP red vinyl set; as a standard 3xLP black vinyl set; as a limited-edition cassette tape; as a 3xCD set; and as a 3-volume digital set.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    KID A MNESIA and two accompanying art books are available for purchase via kida-mnesia.com.

    Advertisement

    Kid Amnesiae Tracklist:
    01. Like Spinning Plates (‘Why Us?’ Version)
    02. Untitled V1
    03. Fog (Again Again Version)
    04. If You Say The World
    05. Follow Me Around
    06. Pulk/Pull (True Love Waits Version)
    07. Untitled V2
    08. The Morning Bell (In The Dark Version)
    09. Pyramid Strings
    10. Alt. Fast Track
    11. Untitled V3
    12. How To Disappear Into Strings

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Travis Scott Releases New Singles "Escape Plan" and "Mafia": Stream

November 5, 2021

the weeknd post malone one right now new singe collaboration stream

Post Malone and The Weeknd Drop Collaborative Single "One Right Now": Stream

November 5, 2021

ABBA new album Voyage

ABBA Release Voyage, First New Album in 40 Years: Stream

November 5, 2021

Silk Sonic

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak Release New Silk Sonic Single, "Smokin Out the Window": Stream

November 5, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Radiohead Release KID A MNESIA Collection with Unreleased Music: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale