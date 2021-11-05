Radiohead Release KID A MNESIA Collection with Unreleased Music: Stream

Radiohead have released KID A MNESIA, a new three-volume collection celebrating their landmark 2000 album Kid A and its equally impactful follow-up, 2001’s Amnesiac. Take a listen below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Most excitingly, KID A MNESIA contains a third disc titled Kid Amnesiae, featuring unearthed material culled from the Kid A / Amnesiac sessions. Spanning 12 tracks in total, Kid Amnesiae is highlighted by a previously unheard song called “If You Say The Word” and an unreleased studio version of “Follow Me Around.” There are also alternate versions of songs like “The Morning Bell, “Pulk/Pull,” “Pyramid Song,” and “How to Disappear Completely.”

KID A MNESIA is available in a variety of formats, including as a limited edition deluxe 3xLP cream vinyl set; as a record store exclusive 3xLP red vinyl set; as a standard 3xLP black vinyl set; as a limited-edition cassette tape; as a 3xCD set; and as a 3-volume digital set.

KID A MNESIA and two accompanying art books are available for purchase via kida-mnesia.com.

Kid Amnesiae Tracklist:

01. Like Spinning Plates (‘Why Us?’ Version)

02. Untitled V1

03. Fog (Again Again Version)

04. If You Say The World

05. Follow Me Around

06. Pulk/Pull (True Love Waits Version)

07. Untitled V2

08. The Morning Bell (In The Dark Version)

09. Pyramid Strings

10. Alt. Fast Track

11. Untitled V3

12. How To Disappear Into Strings