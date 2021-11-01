Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Tom Morello Inducts Randy Rhoads into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame: Watch

Ozzy Osbourne, Kirk Hammett, and Zakk Wylde also paid tribute to the late guitar legend

Tom Morello inducts Randy Rhoads
Tom Morello (photo by Amy Harris), Randy Rhoads (photo by Paul Natkin/WireImage)
Advertisement
Advertisement
November 1, 2021 | 11:43am ET

    Randy Rhoads was posthumously inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday (October 30th) as the recipient of the Musical Excellence Award.

    Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello held the honor of inducting the late guitar icon into the class of 2021 via the award, which is given to “artists, musicians, songwriters and producers whose originality and influence creating music have had a dramatic impact on music.”

    Morello honored Rhoads via a video message shown at the induction ceremony in Cleveland. Other rock luminaries such as Ozzy Osbourne, Metallica’s Kirk Hammett, and guitarist Zakk Wylde also paid tribute in a video montage.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “Randy Rhoads is a peerless talent,” Morello said. “He revived Ozzy Osbourne’s career as his gunslinger sideman. And it was Randy Rhoads’ poster that I had on my wall… You could study Randy’s songs in a university-level musicology class and bang your heads to them in a 7-Eleven parking lot.”

    After making a name for himself as a founding member of Quiet Riot, Rhoads joined Ozzy’s solo band and played on his first two solo albums, the iconic Blizzard of Ozz and Diary of a Madman. Tragically, the virtuoso guitarist died in a plane crash in 1982.

    Hammett commented on Rhoads’ tragic death, saying, “All of a sudden, the curtain came down unexpectedly and the show was over before it really, really got going.”

    Advertisement

    On Randy’s legacy as a guitarist, Wylde — who would go on to play in Osbourne’s band in the late 1980s — said his predecessor “sits at” the same table of “greatness” alongside fellow RRHoF inductees Jimi Hendrix, Jimmy Page, Eddie Van Halen, and more.

    ozzy osbourne diary of a madman 40th anniversary edition
     Editor's Pick
    Ozzy Osbourne Announces Diary of a Madman 40th Anniversary Expanded Digital Edition

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

bruce dickinson 2022 north american tour

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Announces Extensive 2022 North American Tour

November 1, 2021

KISS

KISS Cancel Las Vegas Residency

November 1, 2021

Bill Maher Nirvana Baby

Bill Maher to "Nirvana Baby" Spencer Elden: "Stop Being Such a F**king Baby"

October 31, 2021

Lemmy and Ozzy in Hellraiser Video

Cartoon Ozzy Osbourne and Lemmy Kilmister Fight Monsters in "Hellraiser" Video: Watch

October 29, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Tom Morello Inducts Randy Rhoads into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale