R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe and Mike Mills on 25 Years of New Adventures in Hi-Fi

Michael Stipe and Mike Mills sit down with Kyle Meredith to remember R.E.M.’s 1996 album New Adventures in Hi-Fi for its 25th anniversary.

The rock legends talk about writing the bulk of the record while touring the Monster album, the idea of spontaneity within the songs, and Stipe using religion as a writing tool. We also hear what it was like for the lead singer to meet his idol Patti Smith for the first time, hearing Eddie Vedder and Jason Isbell’s recent covers of R.E.M. classics, and new music on the way from both individuals.

