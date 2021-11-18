Menu
Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon Gets Release Date, Teaser Trailer

The only cop show they forgot returns in December

paramount+ reveals trailer and release date for reno 911 special watch
Reno 911 (Paramount+)
November 18, 2021 | 9:01am ET

    Just in time to argue with your conspiracy theorist family members over Christmas supper, Paramount+ has announced the new Reno 911! film, The Hunt for QAnon, will premiere on December 23th. Additionally, the streaming platform has also shared a teaser trailer that, really, explains all you need to know about the special.

    “The only cop show they forgot to cancel is back,” Lieutenant Jim Dangle (Thomas Lennon) announces in the teaser. Deputy S. Jones (Cedric Yarbrough) follows up with some clarification: “Reno 911 has done it again!” Whatever “it” is, it’ll include an array of mischief and hijinks that involve a QAnon convention gone awry and an accidental trip to Jeffrey Epstein’s old island. Watch the trailer below.

    Reno 911 originally ran for six seasons on Comedy Central between 2003 and 2009. Quibi revived the series last year, before news broke that Paramount+ would premiere The Hunt for QAnon. 

    Related Video

    In addition to Lennon and Yarbrough, the film welcomes back original cast members Robert Ben Garant, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Carlos Alazraqui, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Niecy Nash, Mary Birdsong, and Ian Roberts.

    Reno 911 The Hunt for Q

