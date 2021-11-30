Rihanna Named National Hero of Barbados

While some would argue that Rihanna has long been a champion of sorts, she’s finally been bestowed with an official title. This week, the singer and entrepreneur was named National Hero of Barbados by the country’s Prime Minister Mia Mottley.

The event occurred during the November 30th inauguration ceremony for Sandra Mason, who just became Barbados’ first-ever president. Last year, the country announced that it would abolish its ties to the English monarchy — which it had held since the first British ship landed on the island over 400 years ago, and which had persisted in an official capacity since Barbados became a Commonwealth realm in 1966 — and instead transitioned to a republic. The celebrations are all going down in Rihanna’s hometown of Bridgetown. Now, the Fenty Beauty mogul can officially add The Right Excellent to her list of titles.

“On behalf of a grateful nation, but an even prouder people, we therefore present to you the designee for national hero of Barbados, Ambassador Robyn Rihanna Fenty,” Prime Minister Mottley said while bestowing Rihanna with the honor. “May you continue to shine like a diamond and bring honor to your nation by your words, by your actions, and to give credit wherever you shall do it.” Via CNN, Rihanna will now have a “specific responsibility for promoting education, tourism and investment for the island.” See a video from this morning’s ceremony below.

Advertisement

Related Video

This isn’t the first time Rihanna has received a high honor from her home country, either: After being named a Cultural Ambassador of Barbados in 2008, she was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary in 2018.

Aside from her music and highly-successful makeup and lingerie brands, Rihanna has also made a name for herself as a philanthropist. In 2020, she donated millions to coronavirus relief, with an emphasis on providing ventilators to ill Barbadians and housing for domestic violence survivors impacted by stay-at-home orders. Still, she had enough dough left over to become a billionaire this year.

BREAKING: Rihanna is conferred with the honor of National Hero of Barbados by the prime minister pic.twitter.com/I036f4O2zx — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 30, 2021

Advertisement