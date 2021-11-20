Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Perform “Trouble With My Lover” and “Can’t Let Go” on Colbert: Watch

On Friday (November 19th), Robert Plant and Alison Krauss released Raise the Roof, their long-awaited new collaborative album composed largely of covers made famous by blues, country, folk, and soul pioneers. To celebrate the occasion, the Led Zeppelin frontman and the bluegrass singer stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, playing “Trouble With My Lover” and “Can’t Let Go.”

With their band set up remotely in a studio filled with rustic decor, Plant and Krauss’ performance only further testifies to their incredible musical chemistry. On “Trouble With My Lover” — a moody number originally sung by New Orleans blues icon Betty Harris in 1969 — Krauss takes the lead, showing off her powerhouse vocals. “Can’t Let Go,” which was written by Randy Weeks and later covered by Lucinda Williams, sees Plant and Krauss go full country mode, harmonizing flawlessly for the duration of the song. Watch both performances below.

Raise the Roof — the follow-up to Plant and Krauss’ 2007 collab album, Raising Sand — also includes covers of Merle Haggard, The Everly Brothers, and more, as well as an original song called “High and Lonesome.”

The duo will hit the road together in 2022, and you can get tickets via Ticketmaster.

