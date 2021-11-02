Rosalía Announces New Album Motomami, Teases First Single: Stream

Spanish pop star Rosalía has shared a 15-second song clip on Instagram that ends with the words, “New Album Motomami 2022.”

At this point, it’s unclear if “Motomami” is also the name of a single, but she repeats it several times during the musical snippet. If the clip is any indication, whatever’s coming next is a marked departure from her 2018 album El Mal Querer, an experimental concept album inspired by flamenco and based on a 13th century Occitan novel.

The Motomami preview includes thunderous bass and percussion, interspersed with short moments of silence in which Rosalía purrs, “Motomami, motomami, motomami!” At first blush, it sounds much closer to hyperpop than her twist on flamenco. In the video, which may be a sneak peek at a music video, she appears covered in mud, wearing a helmet, or in a chainmail-referencing bikini. Check out the clip below.

Earlier this year, she joined Dominican rapper Tokischa on “Linda,” and before that she collaborated with Billie Eilish on “Lo Vas a Olvidar” and with Oneohtrix Point Never on a reimagining of “Nothing’s Special.” She also appeared alongside Bad Bunny on Saturday Night Live to perform “La Noche de Anoche” from 2020’s El Último Tour del Mundo.