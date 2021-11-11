Menu
Rosalía and The Weeknd Team Up for Collaborative Single "La Fama": Stream

The lead single to the Spanish singer's upcoming MOTOMAMI

the weeknd rosalia la fama new single music video watch
Rosalía and The Weeknd’s “La Fama” music video
November 11, 2021 | 12:01pm ET

    Rosalía and The Weeknd have released their new collaboration “La Fama.” Check it out via its Director X-helmed video below.

    “La Fama” serves as as the lead single for MOTOMAMI, Rosalía’s forthcoming follow-up to 2019’s El Mal Querer. The Bachata-infused track finds Abel Tesfaye crooning in Spanish alongside the Barcelona native about how a quest for fame can get in the way of romantic relationships. “Es mala amante la fama, no va a quererte de verdad/ Es demasia’o traicionera, y como ella viene, se te va,” the pair sing on the chorus. “Yo sé que será celosa, yo nunca le confiaré/ Si quiero duermo con ella, pero nunca me la voy a casar.”

    (Roughly translated via Google Translate, that’s, “Fame is a bad lover, she won’t truly love you/ She is too treacherous, and as she comes, she leaves you/ I know she’ll be jealous, I’ll never trust her/ If I want to, I’ll sleep with her, but I’ll never marry her.”)

    The track’s accompanying music video includes a cameo appearance by Danny Trejo and features Rosalía performing in a sultry, high-end club before coaxing The Weeknd onstage from the audience. Watch it ahead.

    MOTOMAMI will arrive via Columbia Records sometime in 2022. “La Fama” marks the second time Rosalía and The Weeknd have collaborated together, following the remix of 2019’s smash “Blinding Lights.”

    In September, Rosalía joined Tokischa on the latter’s “Linda” and a few months earlier, she duetted with Oneohtrix Point Never on “Nothing’s Special.” Meanwhile, The Weeknd last week unveiled “One Right Now,” his new collaboration with Post Malone, on the heels of teaming up with Swedish House Mafia for “Moth to a Flame” and dropping “Take My Breath,” the lead single for his own upcoming fifth studio effort, The Dawn.

