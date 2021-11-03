RÜFÜS DU SOL on New Album Surrender and the Magic of Recording in the Desert: “It Gave Us This Sense of Place and Self”

There are few electronic acts with as much momentum as RÜFÜS DU SOL. Fresh off the release of their fourth studio album Surrender, the Australian trio have reached a massive turning point in their career. They’re selling out stadiums, winning over new fans, and ascending to the very top lines of music festivals all over the globe.

Though it’s undoubtedly an exciting time for the group, they’re doing all they can to make sure they stay grounded. “We didn’t really have any sense of self-care,” says James Hunt about beginning the process of making a new record. “We got to reconnect and figure out a new way of writing music with some routine.”

Hunt and fellow synth-scientist Jon George name morning meditations, workouts, and trips to the sauna as major aspects in creating a sustainable and healthy model of production. The resulting album is certainly inspired by these ideas — with equal balance between atmospheric dance and raw, emotive melodies, Surrender is the sound of RÜFÜS DU SOL completely coming into their own.

Consequence caught up with James Hunt and Jon George of RÜFÜS DU SOL before their sub-headlining slot at Outside Lands Festival over the Halloween weekend to chat about Surrender, playing and attending festivals, making the record in LA, and recreating an entirely electronic set live. Check out the Q&A below, along with some exclusive photos from their epic set.