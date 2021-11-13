Run the Jewels Fend Off Zombies In New “Never Look Back” Video: Watch

Halloween might be over, but Run the Jewels are carrying tricks and treats through November. The hip-hop duo have today shared the music video for “Never Look Back,” a cut from their knockout 2020 album, RTJ4. The clip stars RTJ’s Killer Mike and El-P in a reimagining of George Romero’s 1968 horror touchstone, Night of the Living Dead.

Directed by John Hillcoat, the “Never Look Back” video premiered as part of the Adult Swim Festival livestream on Friday. Shot in grainy black-and-white, it finds RTJ in the midst of a zombie uprising, spliced seamlessly with clips from the original film. You’ll see familiar scenes with the Night of the Living Dead cast (who, in this retelling, hilariously watch an RTJ performance on their retro TV), as well as cameos from The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus and Day of the Dead’s Greg Nicotero. Watch the “Never Look Back” video below.

Last September, RTJ released a deluxe edition of RTJ4, which included a remix of “ooh la la” featuring a guest verse from Lil Wayne. Next year, the duo will head out with their alt-rap forefathers Rage Against the Machine, supporting the latter group on their 2022 reunion tour. Tickets for that are available on Ticketmaster.

