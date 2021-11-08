Menu
Saba Announces 2022 North American “Back Home Tour”

The Chicago rapper will be joined on the road by Amindi and Lute

Saba, photo by Vee Sanders
November 8, 2021 | 12:43pm ET

    Last week, Saba dropped “Fearmonger” as the lead single of his upcoming third album Few Good Things. While that LP doesn’t yet have a due date, the Chicago MC is preparing to capitalize on its release by unveiling the 2022 North American “Back Home Tour.”

    Our former Artist of the Month kicks off the 25-date trek in Phoenix, Arizona. It includes a long run through the south and east coast, plus journeys through the midwest (including his hometown of Chicago), Canada, and the west coast. Throughout, he’ll be supported by Dreamville rapper Lute and Los Angeles artist Amindi.

    Tickets go on sale Friday, November 12th, at 10:00 a.m. local time, and you can book your seat through Ticketmaster. Check out the itinerary below.

    Related Video

    Later this week, Saba will perform at Day N Vegas 2021. His last album, CARE FOR MEcame out in 2018. Over the past year he’s released three pairs of double singles: “Mrs. Whover” and “Something in the Water;” “So and So” and “Areyoudown Pt. 2;” and “Rich Don’t Stop” and “Ziplock,” the latter of which we named our Song of the Week.

    Saba 2022 Tour Dates:
    04/11 — Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren
    04/14 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
    04/15 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues
    04/16 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s
    04/19 — Orlando, FL@ Celine
    04/20 — Atlanta, GA @ Centerstage
    04/21 — Charlotte, NC @ Underground
    04/22 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre
    04/25 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
    04/27 — Washington D.C. @ Fillmore
    04/28 — Philadelphia, PA @ TLA
    04/29 — Boston, MA @ Paradise
    05/01 — Toronto, ON @ Phoenix
    05/03 — Detroit, MI @ El Club
    05/04 — Columbus, OH @ Newport
    05/05 — Chicago, IL @ Aragon
    05/06 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
    05/07 — Lawrence, KS @ Granada
    05/09 — Denver, CO @ Cervantes
    05/12 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox
    05/13 — Portland, OR @ Crystal
    05/15 — Vancouver, BC @ Vogue
    05/19 — San Francisco, CA @ Regency
    05/20 — Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst
    05/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Novo

