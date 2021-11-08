Saba Announces 2022 North American “Back Home Tour”

Last week, Saba dropped “Fearmonger” as the lead single of his upcoming third album Few Good Things. While that LP doesn’t yet have a due date, the Chicago MC is preparing to capitalize on its release by unveiling the 2022 North American “Back Home Tour.”

Our former Artist of the Month kicks off the 25-date trek in Phoenix, Arizona. It includes a long run through the south and east coast, plus journeys through the midwest (including his hometown of Chicago), Canada, and the west coast. Throughout, he’ll be supported by Dreamville rapper Lute and Los Angeles artist Amindi.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 12th, at 10:00 a.m. local time, and you can book your seat through Ticketmaster. Check out the itinerary below.

Later this week, Saba will perform at Day N Vegas 2021. His last album, CARE FOR ME, came out in 2018. Over the past year he’s released three pairs of double singles: “Mrs. Whover” and “Something in the Water;” “So and So” and “Areyoudown Pt. 2;” and “Rich Don’t Stop” and “Ziplock,” the latter of which we named our Song of the Week.

Saba 2022 Tour Dates:

04/11 — Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren

04/14 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

04/15 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues

04/16 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s

04/19 — Orlando, FL@ Celine

04/20 — Atlanta, GA @ Centerstage

04/21 — Charlotte, NC @ Underground

04/22 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

04/25 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

04/27 — Washington D.C. @ Fillmore

04/28 — Philadelphia, PA @ TLA

04/29 — Boston, MA @ Paradise

05/01 — Toronto, ON @ Phoenix

05/03 — Detroit, MI @ El Club

05/04 — Columbus, OH @ Newport

05/05 — Chicago, IL @ Aragon

05/06 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

05/07 — Lawrence, KS @ Granada

05/09 — Denver, CO @ Cervantes

05/12 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox

05/13 — Portland, OR @ Crystal

05/15 — Vancouver, BC @ Vogue

05/19 — San Francisco, CA @ Regency

05/20 — Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst

05/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Novo

