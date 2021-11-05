Saba Announces Album Few Good Things, Shares “Fearmonger”: Stream

Pivot Gang co-founder Saba has announced his third solo album, Few Good Things. While the LP has yet to receive a release date, the lead single “Fearmonger,” featuring frequent Saba collaborator Daoud, is out now via The Orchard.

The follow-up to his 2018 breakthrough CARE FOR ME, Few Good Things comes after the Chicago rapper dropped the singles “Ziplock” and “Rich Don’t Stop” back in March. “Fearmonger” introduces the album with a glitchy beat and light flourishes of guitar. Despite its grooves, the single addresses some heavy themes.

“Okay every n**** that I know is scared of going broke/ I know if I fall back down ain’t no one there to lend me rope,” Saba and Daoud speak-sing in the chorus. “Okay and every n**** that I know takes care of so and so/ So ain’t no option option option/ You best go make more.”

Saba explained the message of “Fearmonger” in a statement, noting that experiencing success as a Black person coming from poverty can instill more fear than it does happiness.

“Being from a long line of poverty is not a new story, but it does come with its own traumas and judgements that can make our relationship to success feel like it’s never enough,” he said. “It’s embedded into us from our upbringing so we spend our adulthood trying our best to unlearn it. It becomes you holding on to a dollar afraid to spend it or share it because you don’t know if it’s your last one.”

Saba added, “There is no family line or trust fund or rich grandparent that can help you. If you hit the bottom, it’s just that. The same way that your parents were, and the same way their parents were. ‘I know if I fall back down ain’t no one there to lend me rope.'”

Stream the new single below, followed by its artwork.

“Fearmonger” Artwork:

