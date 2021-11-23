Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Sarah Silverman and Seth Rogen are More Naughty Than Nice in Santa Inc. Trailer: Watch

The adult animated series begins streaming December 2nd

santa inc trailer sarah silverman seth rogen hbo max
Santa Inc (HBO Max)
Advertisement
Advertisement
November 23, 2021 | 10:25am ET

    Santa is canonically an old, bearded white man, but Sarah Silverman is trying to flip the script in HBO Max’s new adult animated comedy Santa Inc., which just released its first trailer. Seth Rogen plays Saint Nick in the series, out December 2nd, but he’s wrapping up his tenure, and everyone’s wondering who he’ll choose to succeed him.

    That’s where Candy Smalls (Silverman) comes in. Like many women in male-dominated fields, the elf is overqualified for the position, but no one’s sure if she can really handle it. Thus begins Small’s attempts to prove to Santa that she can be one of the guys and take control of the North Pole.

    In typical fashion for the two stars, the stop-motion comedy is full of foul-mouthed characters offering thoughtful societal commentary in between sex jokes, so be prepared to see Santa piss in the snow or hear an elf discuss women’s empowerment. See for yourself and watch the trailer below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Santa Inc. also stars Leslie Grossman, Gabourey Sidibe, Craig Robinson, Nicholas Braun, Maria Bamford, and Joel Kim Booster. The half-hour series will run eight episodes and was written by showrunner Alexandra Rushfield (Shrill, Parks and Recreation). Silverman and Rogen both served as executive producers.

    Silverman recently appeared in Netflix’s psychedelia documentary Have a Good Trip. Rogen will soon star in Hulu‘s Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee limited series Pam & Tommy. 

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Ana Gasteyer West Wing

Ana Gasteyer Reveals How Her West Wing Cameo as the Voice of the Butterball Hotline Happened

November 23, 2021

tool justin chancellor dunlop cry baby wah pedal

Tool's Justin Chancellor Hilariously Stars in Holiday Ad for New Dunlop Wah Pedal: Watch

November 23, 2021

nick cave warren ellis we are not alone documentary film Les Panthère Des Neiges

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis Share "We Are Not Alone" from Documentary Soundtrack: Stream

November 23, 2021

Grammy Awards 2022 nominations

Grammys 2022 Nominees Revealed (Updating)

November 23, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Sarah Silverman and Seth Rogen are More Naughty Than Nice in Santa Inc. Trailer: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale