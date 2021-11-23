Sarah Silverman and Seth Rogen are More Naughty Than Nice in Santa Inc. Trailer: Watch

Santa is canonically an old, bearded white man, but Sarah Silverman is trying to flip the script in HBO Max’s new adult animated comedy Santa Inc., which just released its first trailer. Seth Rogen plays Saint Nick in the series, out December 2nd, but he’s wrapping up his tenure, and everyone’s wondering who he’ll choose to succeed him.

That’s where Candy Smalls (Silverman) comes in. Like many women in male-dominated fields, the elf is overqualified for the position, but no one’s sure if she can really handle it. Thus begins Small’s attempts to prove to Santa that she can be one of the guys and take control of the North Pole.

In typical fashion for the two stars, the stop-motion comedy is full of foul-mouthed characters offering thoughtful societal commentary in between sex jokes, so be prepared to see Santa piss in the snow or hear an elf discuss women’s empowerment. See for yourself and watch the trailer below.

Advertisement

Related Video

Santa Inc. also stars Leslie Grossman, Gabourey Sidibe, Craig Robinson, Nicholas Braun, Maria Bamford, and Joel Kim Booster. The half-hour series will run eight episodes and was written by showrunner Alexandra Rushfield (Shrill, Parks and Recreation). Silverman and Rogen both served as executive producers.

Silverman recently appeared in Netflix’s psychedelia documentary Have a Good Trip. Rogen will soon star in Hulu‘s Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee limited series Pam & Tommy.

Advertisement