Scorpions Unleash “Peacemaker” Ahead of New Album Rock Believer: Stream

Scorpions have unleashed the new song “Peacemaker” from their forthcoming 19th studio album Rock Believer, out February 25th.

“Peacemaker” is the lead single and first track we’ve heard from the new album. It sees the pioneering German band in fine form, melding melody with hard-rock chords and metallic flair. It’s another strong entry for a band that essentially defined the template for ’70s hard rock and the heavy metal of the ’80s.

As singer Klaus Meine explained, the song was inspired by the dark times of the past year, but ended up being a message of hope.

Advertisement

Related Video

“The first thing that came to my mind was the hook line: ‘Peacemaker, peacemaker / Bury the undertaker,'” said Meine, who wrote the lyrics to music composed by Rudolf Schenker and Pawel Maciwoda. “I was just playing around with those words. At a time when so many people have died and are still dying of COVID, from devastating wars and other senseless crimes, it makes you feel that the undertaker must be working overtime. In a peaceful world after the pandemic, it will be time for the peacemaker to rule… that’s an image that really appeals to me.”

Meine co-produced the Rock Believer‘s 11 tracks with the support of Hans-Martin Buff. The group opted to record each song live, following the method they used for their classic material. The idea was to capture “the characteristic trademarks from the early 1980s, yet produced from a 2020s perspective.” It’s the band’s first studio full-length to feature Motörhead drummer Mikkey Dee, who joined Scorpions as a full-time member in 2016.

“The album was written and recorded in the style of the classic Scorpions DNA with core Schenker/Meine compositions,” Meine explained. “We really went back to the essence of what defined us in the first place. We recorded the album as a band, live, in one room, like we did back in the ’80s. We can’t wait to get started and finally play for our fans again.”

Advertisement

The band will support Rock Believer with a previously postponed Las Vegas residency with Queensrÿche running form March 26th through April 16th at Planet Hollywood Resorts & Casino. They’ll follow that with a summer European tour, kicking off with a number of shows in Germany in June 2022. The band press release promises that “more concerts on a global level” are ‘in the pipeline.” Buy tickets to all upcoming dates via Ticketmaster.

Pre-order Rock Believer here. Stream Scorpions’ new song “Peacemaker” and see the album artwork for Rock Believer below.

Advertisement

Rock Believer Artwork: