serpentwithfeet Announces 2022 North American Tour, Shares “Fellowship (Remix)”: Stream

Ahead of his upcoming companion EP DEACON’S GROVE

serpentwithfeet 2022 north american tour dates fellowship remix
serpentwithfeet, photo by Braylen Dion
November 2, 2021 | 12:43pm ET

    serpentwithfeet is releasing a companion EP titled DEACON’S GROVE on Friday, and today he announced a 2022 North American tour. As a preview of the project, our former Artist of the Month also shared a remix of “Fellowship.”

    The rising R&B singer’s trek kicks off at Union Stage in Washington, DC on February 12th. From there, serpentwithfeet will make stops in New York City, Toronto, and Chicago before closing out the tour on March 9th in Los Angeles.

    See the full schedule below. Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 5th at 10:00 am local time. Pick them up at Ticketmaster then.

    “Fellowship (Remix)” adds new verses from Ambre and Alex Isley, giving a whole new dimension to the original version, which featured co-producers Sampha and Lil Silva on the chorus. “I can call on you if all else fails,” sings Ambre. “Now that we’re in our twenty-somethings/ I cherish every moment when I can’t anymore.” Check out serpentwithfeet’s video for “Fellowship (Remix)” below.

    DEACON’S GROVE serves as a companion piece to serpentwithfeet’s excellent sophomore album, DEACON, which dropped this past March. He previously shared the lead single “Down Nuh River,” one of the two new tracks included on the EP.

    serpentwithfeet 2022 Tour Dates:
    02/12 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage
    02/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
    02/15 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
    02/17 – Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom
    02/19 – Montreal, QC @ Phi Centre
    02/20 – Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall
    02/22 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
    02/26 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
    02/27 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
    03/01 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
    03/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda

