Sesame Street Season 52 to Premiere November 11th, Billie Eilish and Kacey Musgraves Among Guest Stars

Exciting news for kids (and by extension, their parents) who are currently on their 17th viewing of Sesame Street Season 51. New episodes of the iconic children’s series will air on HBO Max beginning November 11th.

Season 52 of Sesame Street will span 35 episodes in total, with a new 30-minute episode premiering weekly on Thursdays.

Joining Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, Grover, and Big Bird will be a number of celebrity guests, including musicians Billie Eilish, Kacey Musgraves, Anderson .Paak, and Jon Batiste, poet Amanda Gorman, and tennis star Naomi Osaka, among others.

Advertisement

Related Video

According to USA Today, Eilish will appear in a segment with The Count, and .Paak will sing a song as part of a special episode dedicated to Martin Luther King Jr.

Due to the pandemic, five of this season’s episodes were filmed on location at a New York-area farm. Additionally, this season will also see Elmo adopt a new puppy named Tango.

All in all, it sounds like an exciting season. Let’s just hope Gonger gets more camera time. One can never have enough Gonger.

Advertisement