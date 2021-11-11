Menu
Sex Pistols’ Johnny Rotten Revealed as The Jester on The Masked Singer

The punk-rock legend says he did the show to honor his wife, who is battling Alzheimer's disease

Johnny Rotten on The Masked Singer
Johnny Rotten on The Masked Singer (via FOX)
November 11, 2021 | 11:09am ET

    Of all the celebrities we expected to be revealed as a mystery vocalist on The Masked Singer, Sex Pistols frontman Johnny Rotten (aka John Lydon) is certainly NOT one of them. But alas, it turns out that the one-time anarchist turned MAGA supporter was the man inside the Jester suit on this season’s edition of the Fox singing competition.

    Lydon, of course, refused to attend his band’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, calling the institution a “piss stain,” so seeing him take part in a popular mainstream network show like The Masked Singer is quite surprising.

    After singing Alice Cooper’s “School’s Out” and Soggy Bottom Boys’ “Man of Constant Sorrow,” Lydon was eliminated on last night’s eighth episode of Season 6, thus revealing himself underneath the Jester mask. During his time on the show, judges had thrown out such guesses as Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea, Ozzy Osbourne, Jack Black, Howard Stern, Elon Musk, and Simon Cowell.

    In an interview with Billboard, Lydon explained that he took the gig to honor his wife Nora Forster, who is battling Alzheimer’s disease. “Someone contacted my manager and we discussed it and I thought it would be really good because it meant my lovely wife, who is suffering from Alzheimer’s, might get a great sense of fun out of it if she managed to guess who it was,” said Lydon. “We’ve lived together for 47 years, Nora and I, so she must have some clues as to who I am and what I can get up to.”

