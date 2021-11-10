Menu
Shaky Knees 2022: Nine Inch Nails, Green Day, My Morning Jacket Top Lineup

Death Cab For Cutie, Billy Idol, Khruangbin, CHVRCHES, Spoon, and Japandroids also set for Atlanta festival

Nine Inch Nails
Nine Inch Nails, photo by photo by Melinda Oswandel
November 10, 2021 | 11:49am ET

    Here come the 2022 festival lineups, starting with Atlanta’s Shaky Knees. Now in its ninth year, the festival returns to Central Park from April 29th to May 1st, boasting a rock heavy lineup led by Nine Inch Nails, Green Day, and My Morning Jacket.

    Other notable acts include Death Cab For Cutie, Billy Idol, Khruangbin, CHVRCHES, Spoon, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Japandroids (performing Celebration Rock), Japanese Breakfast, Kurt Vile & The Violators, and Guided By Voices.

    Also playing are Destroyer, PUP, Gang of Youths, Mt. Joy, Amyl and the Sniffers, The Regrettes, Faye Webster, Reignwolf, Phantom Planet, Nilüfer Yanya, Francis of Delirium, Mannequin Pussy, Shannon and the Clams, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, and more.

    Single-day and three-day GA, VIP, and platinum tickets go on sale starting November 11th at 10:00 a.m. ET via the festival’s website.

    Shaky Knees 2022

