Shamir Announces New Album Heterosexuality, Shares “Cisgender”: Stream

Shamir has announced his new album Heterosexuality, due out February 11th. The Philadelphia-based musician also shared “Cisgender” as the latest preview from the project.

Described as “melding industrial synth with sticky pop hooks,” Heterosexuality was produced by Hollow Comet, a member of the band Strange Ranger. It’s the first project to address Shamir’s queerness explicitly. He appears on the cover wearing the horns and hooves of an androgynous Baphomet, rebuffing any sort of gender confirmation.

“I think this album is me finally acknowledging my trauma,” said Shamir in a press statement. “Everyone knows I’ve been through so much shit and I kind of just rammed through, without really acknowledging the actual trauma that I do feel on almost a daily basis.”

Propelled by distorted guitars and industrial synths, “Cisgender” sees Shamir addressing his gender — or lack thereof. “I’m not cisgender/ I’m not binary, trans,” he sings. “I don’t wanna be a girl/ I don’t wanna be a man/ I’m just existing on this godforsaken land/ And you can take it or leave it or you can just stay back.” Stream it below, followed by the Heterosexuality artwork.

“Cisgender” follows “Gay Agenda,” which Shamir released in mid-October. Fans will have the opportunity to hear both tracks early next year when he hits the road as an opener on Courtney Barnett’s 2022 North American tour. Tickets for those shows are already on sale over at Ticketmaster.

Heterosexuality follows Shamir’s excellent 2020 self-titled album, one of the best albums released last year. In January, he shared a video for his single “Diet” and followed with a cover of Billie Eilish’s “Ocean Eyes” the next month. He also contributed a rendition of “Dsharpg” for Sharon Van Etten’s 10th anniversary reissue of Epic and more recently, hopped on Oberhofer’s new track “SUNSHiiNE” alongside Nick Valensi of The Strokes.

Heterosexuality Artwork: