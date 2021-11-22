Silk Sonic Perform “Smokin Out the Window” at the AMAs: Watch

To date, all of Silk Sonic’s performances have taken place at awards shows. Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak first debuted their collaborative project at the Grammy Awards back in March, and have since played the iHeartRadio Music Awards and BET Awards. On Sunday, in what was their first live appearance since releasing their debut album, An Evening With Silk Sonic earlier this month, Mars and .Paak opened the 2021 American Music Awards.

Silk Sonic delivered a sensual performance to match their silky red outfits, as they serenaded the crowd with “Smokin Out the Window.” Watch the replay below.

In her review of the album for Consequence, Mary Siroky said “there is exactly one problem with An Evening With Silk Sonic… and it’s that the album is not long enough.” She added, “The album is delicious, indulgent, and dripping with Motown, funk, and soul.”

SILK SONIC NEVER MISSES!! #AMAs pic.twitter.com/N5DxZZAWW6 Advertisement Related Video — Agustin’s STILL OVER IT (@tweetymouth7) November 22, 2021

The soulful sounds of Silk Sonic opened the AMAs. #SilkSonicAMAs pic.twitter.com/R9fRHfUOOq — GoreJust Goth (@gorejustgoth) November 22, 2021

