Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak Release New Silk Sonic Single, “Smokin Out the Window”: Stream

Ahead of their debut album An Evening with Silk Sonic, out November 12th

Silk Sonic
Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak are Silk Sonic, photo courtesy of artists
November 5, 2021 | 12:00am ET

    Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have released a new Silk Sonic song called “Smokin Out the Window,” which serves as the third preview of the duo’s upcoming debut album An Evening with Silk Sonic. Watch the song’s accompanying music video below.

    Following the release of their debut slow jam-turned-Song of the Week “Leave the Door Open” in March, and lighthearted follow-up-turned Song of the Week “Skate” in July, “Smokin Out the Window” follows in the grand tradition of funk and soul. With cinematic strings and soft bass, the duo takes cues from artists like Aretha Franklin, James Brown, and Stevie Wonder in their mission to make an uplifting throwback album for our dark modern times.

    An Evening with Silk Sonic arrives on November 12th. Head here to catch up on everything we know about the highly anticipated

    Stream “Smokin Out the Window” below, and catch up on everything we know about the highly anticipated album here.

