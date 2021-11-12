Menu
Smino Shares New Single “I Deserve”: Stream

Another new single from the St. Louis rapper

Smino, photo via YouTube
November 11, 2021 | 10:26pm ET

    Smino has returned with a new single called “I Deserve.” The latest track from the St. Louis singer/rapper features guest vocals from his official DJ, Nostidam., and was produced by J. Cole protégé Kal Banx and Wu10.

    “I Deserve” begins with Smino’s vocals gliding over a gentle, lackadaisical piano riff. The song then kicks in with a trap beat and an array of group chants that scatter the background. Lyrically, “I Deserve” is surprisingly emotional, alluding to Smino’s experiences with loss and financial instability. “Sometimes when I get like this /I burn right through my whole zip,” he sings. “Sometimes when I get like this /I might run that check up, I deserve it /Bring them cups out, I deserve it.” Listen to “I Deserve” below.

    “I Deserve” follows Smino’s earlier singles from the year, “Rice & Gravy” and “MLK Dr.” He also recently teamed up with Syd for her single “Right Track.”

