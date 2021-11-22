Snail Mail Postpones Tour Dates Due to Vocal Cord Injury

Snail Mail’s Lindsey Jordan has been forced to postpone her upcoming US and European tour dates due to a vocal cord injury that requires immediate surgery.
“I’ve been struggling with my vocal health more and more each year. I lose my voice after a couple days of singing. I went to see an ENT last week and they found massive polyps in my vocal cords (surprisingly from vocal trauma due to talking!! shocker lol) that need to be operated on to prevent permanent damage to my voice,” Jordan explained in a statement.
“The recovery time is three months/speech therapy and in an effort to make sure the rest of the tour can happen, I will be postponing our first US tour which was supposed to begin this week as well as our initial UK/Euro tour :(. I’m devastated to be pushing off shows even longer. My team is working overtime to reschedule everything that we’re postponing–we will have everything rescheduled imminently. Thank you so much for all the support you’ve given the new record so far.”
Jordan’s previously announced run of US shows taking place in April and May of next year will go on as planned with no changes. However, the postponed 2021 US dates have been rescheduled for August and September, while information on the impacted European concerts will be revealed in short order. All original tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates. If you don’t already have tickets, you can purchase them here.
See Snail Mail’s updated tour schedule below. The dates come in support of her newly released sophomore album, Valentine.
Snail Mail 2022 Tour Dates:
04/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
04/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
04/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
04/08 – Boston, MA @ Royale
04/09 – Montreal, QC @ Club Soda
04/11 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
04/12 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
04/14 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
04/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
04/16 – Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall
04/17 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater
04/20 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
04/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
04/22 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
04/23 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
04/24 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
04/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
04/28 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
04/29 – Mesa, AZ @ The Nile
04/30 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
05/02 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
05/03 – Dallas, TX @The Factory Studio
05/05 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Heaven Stage
05/06 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
05/07 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
05/08 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl – Nashville
08/12 – Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall
08/16 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place
08/17 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony
08/19 – Richmond, VA @ The National
08/20 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
08/21 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre
08/23 – Orlando , FL @ The Beacham Theater
08/24 – Tampa FL @ The Ritz Ybor
08/26 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
08/27 – Knoxville,TN @ The Mill & Mine
08/28 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall
08/30 – Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theatre
08/31 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
09/02 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall
09/03 – St Louis, MO @ The Pageant
09/04 – Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre
09/06 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
09/07 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
09/09 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore