Snail Mail Postpones Tour Dates Due to Vocal Cord Injury

Snail Mail’s Lindsey Jordan has been forced to postpone her upcoming US and European tour dates due to a vocal cord injury that requires immediate surgery.

“I’ve been struggling with my vocal health more and more each year. I lose my voice after a couple days of singing. I went to see an ENT last week and they found massive polyps in my vocal cords (surprisingly from vocal trauma due to talking!! shocker lol) that need to be operated on to prevent permanent damage to my voice,” Jordan explained in a statement.

“The recovery time is three months/speech therapy and in an effort to make sure the rest of the tour can happen, I will be postponing our first US tour which was supposed to begin this week as well as our initial UK/Euro tour :(. I’m devastated to be pushing off shows even longer. My team is working overtime to reschedule everything that we’re postponing–we will have everything rescheduled imminently. Thank you so much for all the support you’ve given the new record so far.”

Jordan’s previously announced run of US shows taking place in April and May of next year will go on as planned with no changes. However, the postponed 2021 US dates have been rescheduled for August and September, while information on the impacted European concerts will be revealed in short order. All original tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates. If you don’t already have tickets, you can purchase them here.

See Snail Mail’s updated tour schedule below. The dates come in support of her newly released sophomore album, Valentine.

Snail Mail 2022 Tour Dates:

04/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

04/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

04/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

04/08 – Boston, MA @ Royale

04/09 – Montreal, QC @ Club Soda

04/11 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

04/12 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

04/14 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

04/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

04/16 – Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall

04/17 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater

04/20 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

04/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

04/22 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

04/23 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

04/24 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

04/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

04/28 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

04/29 – Mesa, AZ @ The Nile

04/30 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

05/02 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

05/03 – Dallas, TX @The Factory Studio

05/05 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Heaven Stage

05/06 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

05/07 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

05/08 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl – Nashville

08/12 – Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall

08/16 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place

08/17 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony

08/19 – Richmond, VA @ The National

08/20 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

08/21 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

08/23 – Orlando , FL @ The Beacham Theater

08/24 – Tampa FL @ The Ritz Ybor

08/26 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

08/27 – Knoxville,TN @ The Mill & Mine

08/28 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

08/30 – Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theatre

08/31 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

09/02 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

09/03 – St Louis, MO @ The Pageant

09/04 – Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre

09/06 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

09/07 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

09/09 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

