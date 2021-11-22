Menu
Snail Mail Postpones Tour Dates Due to Vocal Cord Injury

Lindsey Jordan needs immediate surgery

Snail Mail
Snail Mail, photo courtesy of artist
November 22, 2021 | 10:16am ET

    Snail Mail’s Lindsey Jordan has been forced to postpone her upcoming US and European tour dates due to a vocal cord injury that requires immediate surgery.

    “I’ve been struggling with my vocal health more and more each year. I lose my voice after a couple days of singing. I went to see an ENT last week and they found massive polyps in my vocal cords (surprisingly from vocal trauma due to talking!! shocker lol) that need to be operated on to prevent permanent damage to my voice,” Jordan explained in a statement.

    “The recovery time is three months/speech therapy and in an effort to make sure the rest of the tour can happen, I will be postponing our first US tour which was supposed to begin this week as well as our initial UK/Euro tour :(. I’m devastated to be pushing off shows even longer. My team is working overtime to reschedule everything that we’re postponing–we will have everything rescheduled imminently. Thank you so much for all the support you’ve given the new record so far.”

    Jordan’s previously announced run of US shows taking place in April and May of next year will go on as planned with no changes. However, the postponed 2021 US dates have been rescheduled for August and September, while information on the impacted European concerts will be revealed in short order. All original tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates. If you don’t already have tickets, you can purchase them here.

    See Snail Mail’s updated tour schedule below. The dates come in support of her newly released sophomore album, Valentine.

    Snail Mail 2022 Tour Dates:
    04/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
    04/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
    04/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
    04/08 – Boston, MA @ Royale
    04/09 – Montreal, QC @ Club Soda
    04/11 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
    04/12 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
    04/14 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
    04/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
    04/16 – Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall
    04/17 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater
    04/20 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
    04/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
    04/22 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
    04/23 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
    04/24 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
    04/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
    04/28 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
    04/29 – Mesa, AZ @ The Nile
    04/30 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
    05/02 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
    05/03 – Dallas, TX @The Factory Studio
    05/05 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Heaven Stage
    05/06 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
    05/07 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
    05/08 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl – Nashville
    08/12 – Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall
    08/16 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place
    08/17 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony
    08/19 – Richmond, VA @ The National
    08/20 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
    08/21 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre
    08/23 – Orlando , FL @ The Beacham Theater
    08/24 – Tampa FL @ The Ritz Ybor
    08/26 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
    08/27 – Knoxville,TN @ The Mill & Mine
    08/28 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall
    08/30 – Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theatre
    08/31 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
    09/02 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall
    09/03 – St Louis, MO @ The Pageant
    09/04 – Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre
    09/06 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
    09/07 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
    09/09 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

