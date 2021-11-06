Snail Mail Makes You Her “Valentine” on Colbert: Watch

On Friday, Lindsey Jordan released Valentine, her highly-anticipated sophomore album as Snail Mail. To celebrate the occasion, the indie rocker made her late-night TV debut on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, performing the album’s fiery title track.

Donning her own take on 19th century menswear, Jordan brought her ’90s alt-rock flair to Colbert’s live studio. In line with the album’s theme, the stage was adorned with bouquets of heart-shaped balloons, countless roses, and one final balloon drop at the end of the song for good measure — in short, enough decorations to make you forget that February 14th is still three months away. Still, Snail Mail’s performance of “Valentine” is good enough to make you swoon any time of year. Check it out below.

Valentine follows Snail Mail’s breakthough LP, 2018’s Lush. Along with the title track, it includes the singles “Ben Franklin” and “Madonna.” Jordan will take her new music on the road later this month with a lengthy tour through North America and Europe; you can grab tickets via Ticketmaster.

