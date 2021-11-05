Menu
Snail Mail Unveils New Album Valentine: Stream

Follow-up to Lindsey Jordan's 2018 debut Lush

snail mail valentine new album stream
Snail Mail, photo by Tina Tyrell
November 5, 2021 | 12:00am ET

    Snail Mail has today returned with her sophomore studio album, Valentine. Stream it via Apple Music or Spotify below.

    The 10-track effort marks Lindsey Jordan’s follow-up to her 2018 debut, Lush. The 22-year-old indie rocker wrote the album in 2019 and 2020 and enlisted Brad Cook (Bon Iver, Waxahatchee) as her co-producer.

    “I wanted to take as much time as possible with this record to make sure I was happy with every detail before unleashing it unto y’all,” explained Jordan in a press statement. “Referring to the process as the deepest level of catharsis and therapy I have ever experienced would be a huge understatement.”

    Ahead of Valentine, Snail Mail dropped a trio of pre-release singles including the title track, “Ben Franklin,” and “Madonna.”  Pick up a physical copy of the album here.

    To promote the new record, Jordan is kicking off a worldwide tour on November 27th in Richmond, Virginia. It will continue through late December before picking back up for a European leg in February and March. Then, she will trek across North America throughout April and into May. See all the dates here and pick up tickets here.

    Valentine Artwork:

    snail mail valentine new album stream artwork

    Valentine Tracklist:
    01. Valentine
    02. Ben Franklin
    03. Headlock
    04. Light Blue
    05. Forever (Sailing)
    06. Madonna
    07. c. et. al.
    08. Glory
    09. Automate
    10. Mia

