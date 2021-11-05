Snail Mail Unveils New Album Valentine: Stream

Snail Mail has today returned with her sophomore studio album, Valentine. Stream it via Apple Music or Spotify below.

The 10-track effort marks Lindsey Jordan’s follow-up to her 2018 debut, Lush. The 22-year-old indie rocker wrote the album in 2019 and 2020 and enlisted Brad Cook (Bon Iver, Waxahatchee) as her co-producer.

“I wanted to take as much time as possible with this record to make sure I was happy with every detail before unleashing it unto y’all,” explained Jordan in a press statement. “Referring to the process as the deepest level of catharsis and therapy I have ever experienced would be a huge understatement.”

Ahead of Valentine, Snail Mail dropped a trio of pre-release singles including the title track, “Ben Franklin,” and “Madonna.” Pick up a physical copy of the album here.

To promote the new record, Jordan is kicking off a worldwide tour on November 27th in Richmond, Virginia. It will continue through late December before picking back up for a European leg in February and March. Then, she will trek across North America throughout April and into May. See all the dates here and pick up tickets here.

Valentine Artwork:

Valentine Tracklist:

01. Valentine

02. Ben Franklin

03. Headlock

04. Light Blue

05. Forever (Sailing)

06. Madonna

07. c. et. al.

08. Glory

09. Automate

10. Mia

