Soccer Mommy Announces 2022 North American Tour

Soccer Mommy suffered some unfortunate timing with the release of her sophomore album, February 2020’s color theory, but she’s making up for it now. She just wrapped up a run of tour dates rescheduled from last year, and today, she’s announced a new trek across North America for next spring.

With support from Peel Dream Magazine, Sophie Allison and company’s 2022 tour kicks off in Athens, Georgia on March 10th and wraps up in Lawrence, Kansas exactly one month later. In between, they’ll spend a lot of time in the South — essentially doing an entire tour of Florida — before going up the East Coat. Two rescheduled dates in Canada are also in the mix. Allison revealed on Instagram that the band will be playing in many of these cities for the first time.

You can find the full list of Soccer Mommy tour dates below. Presale tickets go on sale Thursday, November 18th at 10:00 a.m., and the general sale begins the following day. The Nashville native is donating $1 from every presale ticket sold on the Soccer Mommy website to the local nonprofit Gideon’s Army. Sign up for the presale here, and get your tickets at Ticketmaster.

This year, Soccer Mommy released the one-off single “rom com 2004,” and followed it with a Kero Kero Bonito remix entitled “rom com 2021.” Before that, she released a series of demos from color theory and shared a slew of covers she recorded with Jay Som, MGMT‘s Andrew VanWyngarden, SASAMI, and more.

Soccer Mommy 2022 Tour Dates:

03/10 — Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club *

03/11 — Tallahassee, FL @ The Moon *

03/12 — Savannah, GA @ Savannah Stopover Music Festival

03/13 — Gainesville, FL @ High Dive *

03/15 — Tampa, FL @ Crowbar *

03/16 — Miami, FL @ Gramps *

03/17 — Orlando, FL @ The Abbey *

03/18 — Jacksonville, FL @ Intuition Ale Works *

03/19 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel *

03/21 — Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater *

03/22 — Richmond, VA @ The National *

03/23 — Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live *

03/25 — Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony *

03/26 — New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall *

03/27 — Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall *

03/28 — Woodstock, NY @ Colony Woodstock *

03/30 — Montreal, GC @ L’astral *

03/31 — Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre *

04/01 — Detroit, MI @ The Eastern *

04/02 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre *

04/04 — Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre *

04/05 — Louisville, KY @ Headliner’s Music Hall *

04/07 — Bloomington, IN @ The Bluebird *

04/08 — Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom *

04/10 — Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater *

* = w/ Peel Dream Magazine