Spacehog’s Royston Langdon on Covering Iggy Pop and a New Version of Resident Alien

The English rocker takes us into his new Chains EP

kyle meredith Spacehog’s Royston Langdon
Royston Langdon, photo by Sophie Caby
Consequence Staff
November 3, 2021 | 12:57pm ET

    Spacehog’s Royston Langdon speaks with Kyle Meredith about his new solo EP, Chains, which finds him in a moment of not being chained to his own past but still deciding who he wants to be in this new phase of his career.

    The English singer-songwriter talks about working with his longtime Spacehog producer Bryce Goggin, covering Iggy Pop’s “Nazi Girlfriend,” and the importance of context when it comes to art. Langdon also tells us that he’s making an alternate, acoustic version of Spacehog’s Resident Alien called President Alien, which will be available through his Patreon.

    Listen to Spacehog’s Royston Langdon on this new episode of Kyle Meredith With… above, or via the YouTube player below.

