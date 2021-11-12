Menu
Speedy Ortiz Drop The Death of Speedy Ortiz & Cop Kicker…Forever: Stream

Featuring 22 tracks from the early days of the indie rock project

speedy ortiz the death of speedy ortiz and cop kicker forever reissue stream
Speedy Ortiz, photo courtesy of artist
November 12, 2021 | 5:11pm ET

    Speedy Ortiz have shared The Death of Speedy Ortiz & Cop Kicker…Forever, a reissue in honor of the band’s 10th anniversary, via Carpark. Stream it below.

    The 22-track compilation combines two self-released 2011 EPs — The Death of Speedy Ortiz and Cop Kicker — by the indie rock project of Sadie Dupuis with a number of bonus and previously unreleased tracks in one place for the first time.

    “I can’t claim Speedy as a solo project anymore — I love working with the friends and bandmates who have played and recorded with me over the years — and I’m glad I now have Sad13 as an outlet for my home-produced concoctions,” Dupuis said in a statement.

    Related Video

    She continued: “But I’m so proud of these 22 solo songs, which I put a lot of heart and time and sweat into in both 2011 and 2021, and it feels right to honor them by finally re-releasing them with Carpark (who I’ve worked with for pretty darn close to a decade, too) in a more widely listenable way. Happy 10th birthday, Speedy Ortiz, and thanks to everyone who’s been following along. Me at 23 and me at 32 love you very much.”

    To herald the release, Dupuis also unveiled a new music video for the track that shares her band’s name. “These songs were recorded in 2011 on a dying laptop and remixed in 2021 on a different ailing laptop that died twice in the process My friend Amar Lal suggested a music video in which I got revenge on a file-deleting computer. Turns out laptops are shockingly hard to destroy — even when they’re already broken — but it was still cathartic to try,” Dupuis explained of the inspiration behind the clip.

    Watch the video and stream The Death of Speedy Ortiz & Cop Kicker…Forever below. Pick up a physical copy here.

    Last month, Dupuis dropped the music video for “Cutco” while announcing the reissue. Meanwhile, back in September 2020, the artist shared a Track by Track breakdown of Haunted Painting, her latest album as Sad13.

    The Death of Speedy Ortiz & Cop Kicker…Forever Artwork:

    speedy ortiz the death of speedy ortiz and cop kicker forever artwork

    The Death of Speedy Ortiz & Cop Kicker…Forever Tracklist:
    01. Hexxy Sadie
    02. Cutco
    03. Phish Phood
    04. Kinda Blew
    05. Ken Ohki
    06. Speedy Ortiz
    07. Hurricane Speedy
    08. Thank You
    09. Frankenweenie
    10. Blondie
    11. Ka-Prow!
    12. Necronomicon
    13. Teething
    14. Doomsday
    15. All Red
    16. Let’s Get Evicted
    17. Open Sesame
    18. Bill Sauce
    19. Summon It
    20. Deady
    21. Meat of Contract
    22. Son Of

