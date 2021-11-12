Speedy Ortiz Drop The Death of Speedy Ortiz & Cop Kicker…Forever: Stream

Speedy Ortiz have shared The Death of Speedy Ortiz & Cop Kicker…Forever, a reissue in honor of the band’s 10th anniversary, via Carpark. Stream it below.

The 22-track compilation combines two self-released 2011 EPs — The Death of Speedy Ortiz and Cop Kicker — by the indie rock project of Sadie Dupuis with a number of bonus and previously unreleased tracks in one place for the first time.

“I can’t claim Speedy as a solo project anymore — I love working with the friends and bandmates who have played and recorded with me over the years — and I’m glad I now have Sad13 as an outlet for my home-produced concoctions,” Dupuis said in a statement.

Advertisement

Related Video

She continued: “But I’m so proud of these 22 solo songs, which I put a lot of heart and time and sweat into in both 2011 and 2021, and it feels right to honor them by finally re-releasing them with Carpark (who I’ve worked with for pretty darn close to a decade, too) in a more widely listenable way. Happy 10th birthday, Speedy Ortiz, and thanks to everyone who’s been following along. Me at 23 and me at 32 love you very much.”

To herald the release, Dupuis also unveiled a new music video for the track that shares her band’s name. “These songs were recorded in 2011 on a dying laptop and remixed in 2021 on a different ailing laptop that died twice in the process My friend Amar Lal suggested a music video in which I got revenge on a file-deleting computer. Turns out laptops are shockingly hard to destroy — even when they’re already broken — but it was still cathartic to try,” Dupuis explained of the inspiration behind the clip.

Watch the video and stream The Death of Speedy Ortiz & Cop Kicker…Forever below. Pick up a physical copy here.

Advertisement

Last month, Dupuis dropped the music video for “Cutco” while announcing the reissue. Meanwhile, back in September 2020, the artist shared a Track by Track breakdown of Haunted Painting, her latest album as Sad13.

Advertisement

The Death of Speedy Ortiz & Cop Kicker…Forever Artwork:

The Death of Speedy Ortiz & Cop Kicker…Forever Tracklist:

01. Hexxy Sadie

02. Cutco

03. Phish Phood

04. Kinda Blew

05. Ken Ohki

06. Speedy Ortiz

07. Hurricane Speedy

08. Thank You

09. Frankenweenie

10. Blondie

11. Ka-Prow!

12. Necronomicon

13. Teething

14. Doomsday

15. All Red

16. Let’s Get Evicted

17. Open Sesame

18. Bill Sauce

19. Summon It

20. Deady

21. Meat of Contract

22. Son Of

Advertisement