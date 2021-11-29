Producer Confirms Spider-Man: No Way Home “Is Not the Last of Our MCU Movies”

It looks like Spider-Man: No Way Home might not leave Peter Parker stranded outside the MCU after all.

Two years ago, it seemed like the Marvel Cinematic Universe would be losing its Spider-Man. After tense negotiations, fan outrage, and some emotional strong-arming from star Tom Holland, Sony and Marvel agreed to extend their partnership for one more Spider-Man MCU solo film and another non-Spidey-centric appearance. It appears the studios have struck a deal for even more web-slinging MCU adventures, however, as producer Amy Pascal recently revealed in an interview with Fandango.

Asked about how No Way Home will wrap the Sony/Marvel collaborative trilogy begun in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Pascal noted, “This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel – [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie.”

In fact, according to Pascal, the studios already have their sights set on another trilogy. “We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel, it just isn’t part of… we’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies.”

There’s a lot of space in those words, of course. Trailing off at “it just isn’t part of…” certainly leaves things open to speculation (part of the main MCU timeline? Part of the Avengers universe?), and saying “the next Spider-Man movie” stars Holland could imply the next two will have a new lead.

Holland himself recently hinted that he’s looking for his own exit from the franchise. “Maybe it is time for me to move on. Maybe what’s best for Spider-Man is that they do a Miles Morales film,” he told GQ. “If I’m playing Spider-Man after I’m 30, I’ve done something wrong.”

Regardless, Pascal seems assured that Sony and Marvel aren’t done working together on Spider-Man. “Spider-Man is always very special and different from everything else, but I think the beautiful thing is you had two big corporations that decided to work together for the good of the story and the character, and I don’t think that’s always the spirit that you see,” she said. “Yeah, working together and helping each other make things be better is a good model.”

Pascal, who served as the former Chairperson of Sony Pictures Entertainment, also teased a long-awaited first-look at the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel. “It’s going to be fantastic,” she said. “We have something to show on that very soon.”

No Way Home, which welcomes a number of players from previous non-MCU Spider-Man films, swings into theaters on December 17th, 2021.

