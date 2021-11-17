Menu
Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Rips Apart the Multiverse: Watch

Still no sighting of Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield in this live-action Spider-Verse

Spider-Man: No Way Home (Marvel)
November 16, 2021 | 8:31pm ET

    Come on, Marvel and Sony: We know there’s going to be more than one Spider-Man in the next movie, so why the play it so close to the web? Whatever game the studios are playing, the new Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer has arrived, and while neither Tobey Maguire nor Andrew Garfield appear, a ton of multiversal madness does.

    As revealed in the previous No Way Home preview, Alfred Molina and Willem Dafoe are back as Doctor Octopus 2004’s Spider-Man 2 and Green Goblin from 2001’s Spider-Man, respectively. We’ve also had hints that Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman (Spider-Man 3), Jamie Foxx’s Electro (The Amazing Spider-Man 2), and Rhys Ifans’ Lizard (The Amazing Spider-Man) would all be bursting through the cross-dimensional rift created by Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), and all five baddies get more screen time in this latest trailer.

    It’s Doc Ock that clearly gets the most to do — including what looks like some Stark-inspired upgrades to his tentacles —  but we do get closeups of Green Goblin (with Dafoe voiceover?), lines from Foxx (as he attacks Doc Ock?!), and an Electro-Sandman-Lizard team-up atop what looks like a Captain America makeover of the Statue of Liberty. There’s also a shot of what could be a different Green Goblin — say, Dane DeHaan from ASM? — though that could just be a welcomed suit change for Dafoe. J.K. Simmons also makes a brief appearance as J. Jonah Jameson.

    Still, it’s likely Marvel has a few more surprises up its sleeves (cough-Charlie Cox-cough). Strange seems to be trying to capture all the multiverse transplants in a mystical cube to send them to an ultimate fate. The MCU Spider-Man (Tom Holland) takes issue with this, and a game of keep away ensues. As Strange says atop the Statue of Cap, however, “They’re starting to come through, and I can’t stop them.”

    If the MCU Spider-Man (Tom Holland) is truly alone in this film, the ol’ web-head is in for a hell of a fight. That’s because, yes, we’re still counting on a sixth villain (hence, the Sinister Six) being revealed, in addition to second and third Spideys. (In fact, in that trio villain shot, Lizard sure seems to be jumping a little low, doesn’t he?) At least our hero’s got a new black-and-gold suit, which appears to be supped up by the Sorcerer Supreme.

    Check out the latest completely star-stuffed Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer below. The first trailer smashed the record for most views in 24 hours previously set by Avengers: Endgame with 355.5 million; will this new one set a new standard?

    No Way Home, which figures to be the final Spidey solo film of the MCU, slings into theaters on December 17th, 2021.

