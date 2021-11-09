Squid Game is coming back for more. Series director, writer, and creator Hwang Dong-hyuk gave the groundbreaking South Korean drama the green light for a second season in a recent red carpet interview.

“There’s been so much pressure, so much demand, and so much love for a second season, so I almost feel like you leave us no choice!” Hwang told the Associated Press at a screening for the show. The auteur didn’t say when more episodes would hit Netflix, noting he was still in the planning phase, but he promised fans that “Gi-hun will be back and he’ll do something for the world.”

In a separate interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Hwang added that he has a “basic storyline for season two — it’s all in my head — and I am currently in the brainstorming stage. It will happen, someday, but as for when I cannot tell you the details”

Squid Game centers on a contest in which participants, all in deep financial debt, play children’s games in an attempt to win a huge cash prize. While the winners take home billions, the losers are shot dead. Lee Jung-jae stars as Seong Gi-hun, a divorced father and gambling addict who enters the contest to support his daughters.

The series was an immediate hit upon its September Netflix release, marking the platform’s biggest series launch in history. Over 100 million people watched the show (or, at least, its first two minutes) within a month of its premiere.

Audiences latched on to Hwang’s critique of South Korean capitalism and class disparity — so much so that North Korea used it as propaganda against the country. In the US, meanwhile, some schools banned their students from dressing up as characters from the show for Halloween, citing “violent behavior.”

