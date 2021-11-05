Menu
Stabbing Westward Announce First New Album in 20 Years, Share “I Am Nothing”: Stream

The industrial-rock band's Chasing Ghosts arrives on March 18th

stabbing westward new album chasing ghosts
Stabbing Westward (photo by Erica Vincent)
November 5, 2021 | 12:16pm ET

    Stabbing Westward have announced their first new album in 20 years, Chasing Ghosts, and have shared the lead single, “I Am Nothing.”

    The veteran industrial rockers’ signature sound remains intact despite the two-decade gap. Picking up where they left off with the 2020 Dead & Gone comeback EP, “I Am Nothing” showcases frontman Christopher Hall’s passionate vocals over a driving beat. Brooding, downbeat subject matter is again the name of the game.

    Chasing Ghosts, which arrives March 18th, features new songs alongside reworked versions of the tracks on the Dead & Gone EP. That release saw the reunion of founding members Hall and Walter Flakus (keys/programming), with guitarist Carlton Bost and drummer Bobby Amaro rounding out the current lineup.

    The new record was produced by studio vet John Fryer, who previously worked on Stabbing Westward’s early LPs Ungod (1994) and Wither Blister Burn & Peel (1996). The band also brought in their old mastering engineer, Tom Baker, who has credits on Wither and 1998’s Darkest Days.

    “It seems like we’ve been working on this album for a long time, trying to get it just right,” Flakus said. “With the help of John Fryer and COP International, everything fell into place. We are so excited for the world to finally hear the album. The single ‘I Am Nothing’ is just the tip of the iceberg.”

    Stabbing Westward Release Surprise Hallowed Hymns Covers EP: Stream

    Hall added, “It’s great to be back, and working with John Fryer and Tom Baker again was awesome and felt like making a pure old-school Stabbing Westward album. I am excited to see how people will receive the new songs.”

    Pick up a limited physical copy of “I Am Nothing” via Stabbing Westward’s Bandcamp (LP presales are set to begin in January). Check out the lyric video for “I Am Nothing” below, followed by the album artwork and tracklist.

    Chasing Ghosts Artwork:

    Stabbing Westward - Chasing Ghosts

    Chasing Ghosts Tracklist:
    01. I Am Nothing
    02. Damaged Goods
    03. Cold
    04. Push
    05. Wasteland
    06. Ctrl Z
    07. Crawl
    08. Dead & Gone
    09. Ghost
    10. The End

