Stanning BTS: 2021 American Music Awards

Kayla and Bethany recap BTS' performance at the 2021 AMAs

Stanning BTS: 2021 AMAs, photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC\
Consequence Staff
November 24, 2021 | 3:37pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Radio Public | Pocket Casts | RSS

    BTS had a monumental night at the 2021 AMAs with sweeping wins across the board and two stunning energetic performances. Join Kayla & Bethany as they discuss their historic wins and performances of “My Universe” and “Butter.”

    We hope you enjoy! Thank you so much for listening and for your support!

    Charity for the month of November: Giving Tuesday.

    GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of radical generosity. GivingTuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. Since then, it has grown into a year-round global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity. Join the movement and give – each Tuesday and every day – whether it’s some of your time, a donation, or the power of your voice in your local community.

