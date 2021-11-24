Stanning BTS: 2021 American Music Awards

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block;width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Radio Public | Pocket Casts | RSS

BTS had a monumental night at the 2021 AMAs with sweeping wins across the board and two stunning energetic performances. Join Kayla & Bethany as they discuss their historic wins and performances of “My Universe” and “Butter.”

Advertisement

Related Video

We hope you enjoy! Thank you so much for listening and for your support!

Listen to the latest Stanning BTS episode above. Then you can show how hard you stan Stanning BTS with the Iconic ARMY T-shirt, now on sale at the Consequence Shop or via the buy-now button below — available in two new colors! Use code BTS15 for 15% off.

Stanning BTS is a biweekly podcast about anything and everything BTS and ARMY. Subscribe using the links above or check wherever you get your podcasts, and keep your eyes on the Consequence Podcast Network for updates about all our series. Also, head to the Consequence Shop to grab your Stanning BTS T-shirt!

Advertisement

Age Verification Are you 18 years of age or older ?

Follow Stanning BTS on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Charity for the month of November: Giving Tuesday.

GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of radical generosity. GivingTuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. Since then, it has grown into a year-round global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity. Join the movement and give – each Tuesday and every day – whether it’s some of your time, a donation, or the power of your voice in your local community.

Advertisement