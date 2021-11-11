Stanning BTS Spotisode: In the Soop, HYBE Briefing, and New Music

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block;width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Every so often on the Stanning BTS podcast, hosts Kayla and Bethany clean up “spots” of missed or minor BTS news with a Spotisode. They’re back with a new one today that covers a lot of ground from remixes to the HYBE Briefing to BTS’ In the Soop.

In particular, the hosts discuss new music from BTS including Jin’s “Yours” from the Jirisan OST, SUGA and Galantis’ remixes of “My Universe”, and Jungkook’s cover of Harry Style’s “Falling.” They also dig into HYBE’s 2021 Briefing, including the 7 Fates: Chakho game and webtoon, plus the new NFTs; catch up on BTS’ In the Soop; preview the 2022 Season’s Greetings; and discuss upcoming award shows like the AMAs, People’s Choice Awards, AAA, and MAMA.

