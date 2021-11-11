Menu
Stanning BTS Spotisode: In the Soop, HYBE Briefing, and New Music

Kayla and Bethany recap the latest remixes, covers, and more from the Bangtan Boys

Stanning BTS, photo courtesy of BigHit Music
November 11, 2021 | 11:30am ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Radio Public | Pocket Casts | RSS

    Every so often on the Stanning BTS podcast, hosts Kayla and Bethany clean up “spots” of missed or minor BTS news with a Spotisode. They’re back with a new one today that covers a lot of ground from remixes to the HYBE Briefing to BTS’ In the Soop.

    In particular, the hosts discuss new music from BTS including Jin’s “Yours” from the Jirisan OST, SUGA and Galantis’ remixes of “My Universe”, and Jungkook’s cover of Harry Style’s “Falling.” They also dig into HYBE’s 2021 Briefing, including the 7 Fates: Chakho game and webtoon, plus the new NFTs; catch up on BTS’ In the Soop; preview the 2022 Season’s Greetings; and discuss upcoming award shows like the AMAs, People’s Choice Awards, AAA, and MAMA.

    Listen to the latest Stanning BTS episode above.

    Stanning BTS is a biweekly podcast about anything and everything BTS and ARMY. Subscribe using the links above or check wherever you get your podcasts, and keep your eyes on the Consequence Podcast Network for updates about all our series. Also, head to the Consequence Shop to grab your Stanning BTS T-shirt!

    Charity for the month of November: Giving Tuesday.

    GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of radical generosity. GivingTuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. Since then, it has grown into a year-round global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity. Join the movement and give – each Tuesday and every day – whether it’s some of your time, a donation, or the power of your voice in your local community.

Stannign BTS permission to dance on stage virtual concert ptd

Stanning BTS: PTD on Stage Virtual Concert

October 28, 2021

bts permission to dance on stage iconic meet up

Stanning BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage and Iconic Meetup

October 14, 2021

stanning bts my universe coldplay

Stanning BTS: My Universe

October 7, 2021

stanning bts un united nations general assembly

Stanning BTS: BTS at the United Nations General Assembly

September 23, 2021

Consequence
Stanning BTS Spotisode: In the Soop, HYBE Briefing, and New Music

