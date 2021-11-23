Sting Considers Himself a “Heavy Metal Singer”

Sting has one of the most recognizable upper-register voices in rock music, but no one has ever called him a “heavy metal singer” — until now. And it happens to be the former Police frontman who has dubbed himself as such.

As a solo artist, Sting is best known for his ballads and easy-listening mid-tempo songs, but he has also been known to rock out, especially during his years as lead singer of The Police. Songs like “Message in a Bottle,” “Synchronicity II,” and “Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic” certainly bring the speed, but don’t quite venture into metal territory.

In a new conversation with “Everything Music” host Rick Beato and guitarist Dominic Miller, Sting talked about why he sings in an upper register, explaining, “Register is interesting. Most heavy metal singers sing up there, so I’m a heavy metal singer — but I have a little more melody.”

He continued, “To get above the noise of the band you need that register. You can’t be a baritone with a rock band, really.”

Iggy Pop, Glenn Danzig, and the late Jim Morrison may have an argument about fronting a rock band as a baritone, as they all did pretty well for themselves.

Other than that, Sting is actually not too far off in his vocal assessment, as his upper register does fall in line with singers like Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson and Judas Priest’s Rob Halford — perhaps with a little less histrionics than those heavy metal icons.

Sting further explained, “A sergeant major would scream and yell on the parade ground. You know why? Because they had to get over the sound of artillery in battle. Charge or retreat. They needed to be heard. Singers have the same need.”

Sting will be playing multiple dates in Las Vegas in June and November of 2022, as part of a residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. He also has May dates in Philadelphia and Atlantic City, New Jersey, as well as a full European tour lined up. We’re not sure if he’ll be covering any metal songs during his shows, but tickets to his upcoming gigs are available via Ticketmaster.

Hear Sting talking about his vocal style in the interview below, followed by his recent appearance on the Consequence podcast “Kyle Meredith With …,” in which he discusses his latest album, The Bridge.

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public

