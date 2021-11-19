Sting on The Bridge, Only Murders in the Building, and “Don’t Stand So Close to Me”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block;width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Sting catches up with Kyle Meredith to give us the details behind his new album, The Bridge.

The legendary The Police musician talks about the themes of characters in transition, his penchant for writing about very specific professions, and the water symbolism that finds its way into his art. He also discusses his covers of Otis Redding’s “(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay” and Nilsson’s “The Lord Must Be In New York City.”

Elsewhere, we get to hear how Sting ended up in Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building alongside Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez. He reveals how he reacted to his character being a bit of a caricature of his real self, and teases whether or not we can expect a return for another season.

