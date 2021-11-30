Stray Kids Unveil Festive Christmas EveL EP: Stream

‘Tis the season, and Stray Kids are ready to make the holidays a little more spirited.

One of 2021’s biggest K-pop acts (and certainly one of the most fun), Stray Kids followed up their victory on competition show Kingdom by crossing the million mark with their album NoEasy.

Members Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. have now dropped a four-track EP, Christmas EveL, which welcomes the holidays with a distinctly Stray Kids flair.

Advertisement

Related Video

Although still a relatively young K-pop group, Stray Kids have a knack for swinging from explosive fun and formidable rap skills to heartfelt ballads, and this EP is no exception. When they aren’t going viral on TikTok they’re busy in the studio.

This holiday gift to fans opens with the title track, which comes with an off-the-wall music video — who else would possibly think to rhyme “Feliz Navidad” with “Felix, never bad?”

The majority of Stray Kids tracks include production contributions from 3RACHA, a unit made up of members Bang Chan, Changbin, and Han. “24 to 25” and “Winter Falls,” a pair of sweet, upbeat holiday bops, include writing and production credits for these members.

Advertisement

The collection then closes out with an English take on “Domino,” the absolutely killer b-side off the group’s August album.

Check out the EP stream, artwork and track list below, and stay tuned for more from the rising K-pop stars in 2022.

Advertisement

Christmas EveL Artwork:

Christmas EveL Tracklist:

01. Christmas EveL

02. 24 to 25

03. Winter FallsT

04. Domino (English Ver.)