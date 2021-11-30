Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Stray Kids Unveil Festive Christmas EveL EP: Stream

The K-pop group continues their trend of sharing bops and ballads in equal measure with this holiday release

Stray Kids Christmas EveL
Stray Kids, Photo courtsey of JYP Entertainment
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mary Siroky
Follow
November 30, 2021 | 11:22am ET

    ‘Tis the season, and Stray Kids are ready to make the holidays a little more spirited.

    One of 2021’s biggest K-pop acts (and certainly one of the most fun), Stray Kids followed up their victory on competition show Kingdom by crossing the million mark with their album NoEasy.

    Members Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. have now dropped a four-track EP, Christmas EveL, which welcomes the holidays with a distinctly Stray Kids flair.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Although still a relatively young K-pop group, Stray Kids have a knack for swinging from explosive fun and formidable rap skills to heartfelt ballads, and this EP is no exception. When they aren’t going viral on TikTok they’re busy in the studio.

    This holiday gift to fans opens with the title track, which comes with an off-the-wall music video — who else would possibly think to rhyme “Feliz Navidad” with “Felix, never bad?”

    2021 K-Pop Songs
     Editor's Pick
    10 Great K-Pop Songs Released in 2021 That You Might Not Have Heard Yet

    The majority of Stray Kids tracks include production contributions from 3RACHA, a unit made up of members Bang Chan, Changbin, and Han. “24 to 25” and “Winter Falls,” a pair of sweet, upbeat holiday bops, include writing and production credits for these members.

    Advertisement

    The collection then closes out with an English take on “Domino,” the absolutely killer b-side off the group’s August album.

    Check out the EP stream, artwork and track list below, and stay tuned for more from the rising K-pop stars in 2022.

    Advertisement

    Christmas EveL Artwork:

    Stray Kids Unveil Festive Christmas EveL EP: Stream

    Christmas EveL Tracklist:

    01. Christmas EveL
    02. 24 to 25
    03. Winter FallsT
    04. Domino (English Ver.)

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

phoebe bridgers day after tomorrow tom waits cover stream

Phoebe Bridgers Shares Christmas Cover of Tom Waits' "Day After Tomorrow": Stream

November 30, 2021

goose nina simone sinnerman cover secretly canadian stream

Goose Cover Nina Simone's "Sinnerman" for Giving Tuesday Homelessness Campaign: Stream

November 30, 2021

boris w drowning by numbers

Boris Announce New Album W, Share "Drowning by Numbers": Stream

November 30, 2021

Wet Leg Announce Self-Titled Debut Album, Share Two New Songs: Stream

November 29, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Stray Kids Unveil Festive Christmas EveL EP: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale