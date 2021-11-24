Ed Sheeran’s smash “Shivers” just got even bigger.

SUNMI, who has been a staple of the K-pop scene since her debut with Wonder Girls, has enlisted the help of fellow beloved South Korean singer and rapper Jessi for a remix of the track, which also features Sheeran himself.

SUNMI’s fresh take on the track allows her own unique style, long dubbed “Sunmi-pop,” to shine. As an artist who often gravitates towards upbeat, disco-pop tracks while allowing her moody vocals to create a whole new tone, “Shivers” was practically tailor-made for her rendition. It makes sense — Sheeran is known to write as much for others as he is for himself. Jessi, meanwhile, injects her verse with her familiar brand of energy.

“I thought being in the position of the woman in ‘Shivers’ and writing lyrics would be so much fun,” SUNMI tells Consequence of the concept. “It’s such an honor to have this amazing opportunity.”

This isn’t the first time Sheeran has worked with Korean artists. A two-time BTS collaborator, the Brit lent his talents to 2019’s “Make It Right,” which found its home on the group’s Map of the Soul: 7 album, before later penning the No. 1 smash “Permission to Dance.”

This is SUNMI’s latest release after her October single “Go Or Stop?” which featured an energetic bass drop and electronic beats. While not her original track, she’s now managed to find a way to make this version of “Shivers” her own, too.

Stream the full collaboration below.